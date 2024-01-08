Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are the latest stars to co-lead the series, with original duo Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson also attached as executive producers.

Behind the camera, series creator Nic Pizzolatto has handed showrunner duties to Issa López, with the Mexican writer-director best known for her 2017 fantasy horror flick Tigers Are Not Afraid.

True Detective: Night Country looks to be just as chilling, with early attention going to the show's allusions to sinister cults and the supernatural. Here's everything we know so far.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kali Reis and Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

True Detective: Night Country will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 15th January 2023.

Diehard fans have the option of watching the show at 2am that morning, with the late-night premiere occurring simultaneously with the US debut.

However, most will probably opt to tune in at the more reasonable time of 9pm, when the episode will be shown once again on Sky Atlantic, or alternatively at their convenience on the streaming service NOW.

True Detective: Night Country cast – who stars in season 4?

Christopher Eccleston stars in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

The cast of True Detective: Night Country is led by celebrated talent Jodie Foster and professional boxer Kali Reis, for whom this is the most high-profile acting role to date.

They'll play detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) with a difficult past who are forced to work together on a creepy new case, which rocks the remote, snowy town of Ennis, Alaska.

The supporting cast includes Killing Eve alum Fiona Shaw, who plays local woman Rose Aguineau, who claims to be able to see the dead, while former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston adopts an American accent to play rival cop Ted Corsaro.

John Hawkes plays Hank Prior, who has a history with Liz Danvers, while Finn Bennett is on board to play his son, Peter, who is a fresh-faced recent recruit to the local police force.

Isabella Star LaBlanc rounds out the main cast as Liz's daughter, Leah, while Anna Lambe (Three Pines), Joel D Montgrand (Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender) and newcomer Aka Niviâna are confirmed for recurring roles.

What is True Detective: Night Country about?

Kali Reis stars in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

While previous seasons of True Detective have been set in Louisiana, California and the Ozarks, this latest edition takes us to the fictional town of Ennis in Alaska – a far northern point which sees no sunlight at all in the peak of winter (hence the title).

This lends the show an eerie quality, with several characters citing a common tendency for the mind to play tricks while living under such unusually dark conditions.

Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will find themselves drawn into a confusing case as eight scientists vanish from an arctic research centre, leaving no indication of how or why.

Although they have some disdain for each other, the duo will need to work together – utilising their distinct skills and knowledge – to piece together this creepy puzzle.

True Detective: Night Country trailer

Courtesy of Sky, the trailer for True Detective: Night Country is here to give you a taste of what's in store. Watch now:

True Detective: Night Country comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 15th January. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.