The cast was unveiled by Channel 4 earlier this year, with quite the mixture of stand-up comics and comedy minds ready to take on some whacky challenges.

Read on to learn more about the comedians taking part.

Taskmaster season 19 cast

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Jason Mantzoukas

Mathew Baynton

Rosie Ramsey

Stevie Martin

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Fatiha El-Ghorri. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Age: 44

Instagram: @fatiha.elghorri

Fatiha El-Ghorri is a comedian and writer, who first began her career in comedy in 2015.

Some of her television credits include Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club, Sorry, I Didn't Know and The Russell Howard Hour. She is also currently appearing on Silence Is Golden as a team captain alongside Seann Walsh and Katherine Ryan.

Jason Mantzoukas

Jason Mantzoukas. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Age: 52

Instagram: None

Jason Mantzoukas is an actor and comedian who plenty will recognise for his recurring roles in Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place.

He also voiced the character Jay Bilzerian in Netflix's Big Mouth as well as Alex Dorpenberger in HBO's Close Enough.

Mathew Baynton

Mathew Baynton. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Age: 44

Instagram: @matbaynton

Mathew Baynton is an actor part of the The There collective, who has famously worked on and co-created Horrible Histories, Yonderland and, more recently, Ghosts.

He has also appeared in the likes of Gavin & Stacey, Wonka and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

"I'm not a stand-up, and I've never felt really comfortable being myself, so I wanted to give myself a bit of a mask, a costume, something that gives me permission to feel silly – almost reminding myself that I'm here to be laughed at," Baynton told Radio Times magazine.

"So I thought it might be fun to treat it like it’s sport and the idea of being dressed for a marathon or athletics with a number on. I asked the costume guys to get me some short shorts and a vest. The vest was too big and the shorts were really short."

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie Ramsey. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Age: 38

Instagram: @rosemarinoramsey

Rosie Ramsey is a TV presenter and podcaster, and alongside husband Chris Ramsey, she co-hosts Shagged Married Annoyed and, previously, The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show.

Stevie Martin

Stevie Martin. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Age: 36

Instagram: @5teviem

Stevie Martin is a comedian whose TV credits include the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Breeders and The Horne Section TV Show.

Taskmaster season 19 begins on Thursday 1st May at 9pm on Channel 4. It is available to watch on catch-up on Channel4.com.

