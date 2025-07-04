Tour de France 2025 on TV: Watch live coverage and highlights
Your guide on how to watch the Tour de France 2025 live on TV and details about highlights throughout the event.
The Tour de France – the highlight of the cycling calendar – returns for 2025 and has all the makings of an unforgettable edition.
Defending champion Tadej Pogačar aims to put his name among the immortals with a fourth title, but will face stern competition from rivals Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič.
Indeed, the return of mountain stages at the likes of Col de la Loze and Hautacam, where Pogačar has come undone in past years, means the race for the yellow jersey is far from a foregone conclusion.
- Watch the Tour de France on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass, ITV4 and ITVX
Twenty-one stages across 23 days will take riders through gruelling climbs, daring descents, and lung-busting sprints before they reach Paris and the race's conclusion on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday 27th July.
The Tour de France reaches audiences far beyond anything else in the sport and fans will be licking their lips ahead of the 2025 event.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Tour de France 2025.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can watch all of the action live on TNT Sports and ITV4 for free-to-air coverage.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
Fans can watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
ITV returns to broadcast live coverage throughout the event on ITV4, while you can also stream it on demand via ITVX.
Tour de France 2025 highlights on TV
There will be regular highlights shows across TNT Sports, via discovery+, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.
You can also tune in for highlights on free-to-air channel ITV4 in the UK.
Tour de France past winners
- 2010: Andy Schleck
- 2011: Cadel Evans
- 2012: Bradley Wiggins
- 2013: Chris Froome
- 2014: Vincenzo Nibali
- 2015: Chris Froome
- 2016: Chris Froome
- 2017: Chris Froome
- 2018: Geraint Thomas
- 2019: Egan Bernal
- 2020: Tadej Pogačar
- 2021: Tadej Pogačar
- 2022: Jonas Vingegaard
- 2023: Jonas Vingegaard
- 2024: Tadej Pogačar
