Indeed, the return of mountain stages at the likes of Col de la Loze and Hautacam, where Pogačar has come undone in past years, means the race for the yellow jersey is far from a foregone conclusion.

Twenty-one stages across 23 days will take riders through gruelling climbs, daring descents, and lung-busting sprints before they reach Paris and the race's conclusion on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday 27th July.

The Tour de France reaches audiences far beyond anything else in the sport and fans will be licking their lips ahead of the 2025 event.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch all of the action live on TNT Sports and ITV4 for free-to-air coverage.

ITV returns to broadcast live coverage throughout the event on ITV4, while you can also stream it on demand via ITVX.

Tour de France 2025 highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across TNT Sports, via discovery+, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

You can also tune in for highlights on free-to-air channel ITV4 in the UK.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

Andy Schleck 2011: Cadel Evans

Cadel Evans 2012: Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins 2013: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2014: Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali 2015: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2016: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2017: Chris Froome

Chris Froome 2018: Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas 2019: Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal 2020: Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar 2021: Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar 2022: Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard 2023: Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard 2024: Tadej Pogačar

