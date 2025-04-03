Starring opposite Molony was a cast including the likes of Zoë Wanamaker and Robert Glenister, but now that the full first season is available to stream, can we expect to see more of the show in a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Bergerac season 2.

Will there be a Bergerac season 2?

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac in Bergerac UKTV

We don't yet know for certain whether there will be a second season, but it has been reported that one may begin filming this summer.

TV Zone has reported that a reboot is in pre-production currently, despite there having been no official word from UKTV. If this is the case, we will likely hear more about a second season shortly.

The show returning for season 2 would certainly make sense, as star Damien Molony has expressed his interest in coming back to solve more cases.

Molony said in an interview, as reported by The Sun: "I would love to do some more. I was thinking the other day that over six episodes, I’ve actually only solved one crime, whereas John Nettles had solved six at that point!

"So, I am really hoping that there’s a few more cases for me to get my teeth stuck into."

We will make sure to update this page with any news as we get it.

When would be a potential Bergerac season 2 be released?

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac. U

Were Bergerac to be renewed soon, we imagine that the show could return relatively promptly, as other U shows have such as The Marlow Murder Club.

That crime drama returned for its second season a year after its first, so we could see Bergerac do something similar, and be back on our screens in early 2026. That would certainly seem likely if the report suggesting filming will take place this summer is correct.

We will make sure to update this page if we get any more concrete news regarding a release date for the potential season 2.

Who would return to star in a potential Bergerac season 2?

Zoë Wanamaker and Damien Molony star in Bergerac. U

If Bergerac does return for a second season, we would certainly expect Damien Molony to be back in the title role.

Meanwhile, his family members played by Zoë Wanamaker and Chloé Sweetlove would also likely be back, as would his colleagues played by the likes of Sasha Behar and Robert Gilbert.

Here's a list of the stars from season 1 we'd imagine could return for a potential Bergerac season 2:

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac

Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford

Chloé Sweetlove as Kim Bergerac

Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal

Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier

Ayesha Antoine as Chloe Havron

Celine Arden as Kara Malloy

Luke Nunn as Simon Calvert

Is there a trailer for Bergerac season 2?

As Bergerac hasn't even been officially renewed for a season 2 yet, let alone started filming on one, there isn't a trailer available at the moment.

We will make sure to add one in if and when it becomes available, and for now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 here.

Bergerac is available to stream on U.

