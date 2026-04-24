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Half Man review: After Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd faces a difficult second album
Stomach-churning, unrelenting, violent... the writer and actor behind one of Netflix's biggest shows returns with a BBC drama that has a lot to admire, but not a lot to love.
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Published: Friday, 24 April 2026 at 6:00 am
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