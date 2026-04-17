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Half Man’s Richard Gadd explains why Baby Reindeer’s success was "an innately destabilising experience"
"I just suddenly felt like one day people weren't paying attention to me, and the next day they were."
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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