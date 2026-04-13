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I'm Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd, and this is why I knew I had to transform everything about myself for my new TV series
Baby Reindeer brought success and pressure – but the follow-up series Half Man has been even more intense, writes Richard Gadd.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 12:00 pm
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