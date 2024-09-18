Live rugby union today: What live rugby union is on TV and streaming this week?
Your guide to the best live rugby union matches from around the world on TV and streaming.
There's plenty of rugby union action coming up across the domestic and international scene in the weeks to come – and the best of the action will be shown live on TV.
Premiership Rugby returns for Week 1 this Friday, as the Northampton Saints kick-start their attempted title defence against Bath.
There's also plenty of United Rugby Championship and French Top 14 action to enjoy.
International rugby returns in November with the Autumn Internationals, but there's plenty to savour between now and then.
TNT Sports and discovery+ boast the lion's share of rugby union TV rights for the remainder of 2024 and beyond, with Premiership Rugby starting up again. Autumn Internationals rugby matches will also be broadcast on the platform following a new deal until 2025.
Sky Sports will show games from The Rugby Championship between Southern Hemisphere teams, while BBC and ITV will return to show the Six Nations as usual each year.
Premier Sports mop up plenty of the remaining action with United Rugby Championship, French Top 14, European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches across their channels and online.
RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live rugby union on TV today and coming up.
Rugby union today: What live rugby union is on TV this week?
Friday 20th September
Premiership Rugby
Newcastle v Bristol Bears (7:45pm) TNT Sports Extra / discovery+
Bath v Northampton (7:45pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
United Rugby Championship
Cardiff Rugby v Zebre (7:35pm) Premier Sports 2 / BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales
Edinburgh v Leinster (7:35pm) Premier Sports
Saturday 21st September
Premiership Rugby
Exeter v Leicester Tigers (3:05pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
Gloucester v Saracens (5:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
The Rugby Championship
Australia v New Zealand (6:45am) Sky Sports
Argentina v South Africa (10:00pm) Sky Sports
French Top 14
Montpellier v Toulouse (1:30pm) Premier Player
La Rochelle v Pau (3:30pm) Premier Player
Bordeaux Begles v Racing 92 (8:00pm) Premier Player
United Rugby Championship
Sharks v Lions (2:45pm) Premier Sports
Dragons v Ospreys (3:00pm) Premier Sports
Munster v Connacht (5:30pm) Premier Sports
Benetton Treviso v Scarlets (7:35pm) BBC iPlayer / Premier Sports / S4C / S4C Online
Ulster v Glasgow Warriors (7:45pm) Premier Sports
Sunday 22nd September
Premiership Rugby
Sale Sharks v Harlequins (3:00pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
French Top 14
Stade Francais v Toulon (8:00pm) Premier Sports 2
