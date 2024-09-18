There's also plenty of United Rugby Championship and French Top 14 action to enjoy.

International rugby returns in November with the Autumn Internationals, but there's plenty to savour between now and then.

TNT Sports and discovery+ boast the lion's share of rugby union TV rights for the remainder of 2024 and beyond, with Premiership Rugby starting up again. Autumn Internationals rugby matches will also be broadcast on the platform following a new deal until 2025.

More like this

Sky Sports will show games from The Rugby Championship between Southern Hemisphere teams, while BBC and ITV will return to show the Six Nations as usual each year.

Premier Sports mop up plenty of the remaining action with United Rugby Championship, French Top 14, European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches across their channels and online.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live rugby union on TV today and coming up.

Rugby union today: What live rugby union is on TV this week?

Friday 20th September

Premiership Rugby

Newcastle v Bristol Bears (7:45pm) TNT Sports Extra / discovery+

Bath v Northampton (7:45pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

United Rugby Championship

Cardiff Rugby v Zebre (7:35pm) Premier Sports 2 / BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales

Edinburgh v Leinster (7:35pm) Premier Sports

Saturday 21st September

Premiership Rugby

Exeter v Leicester Tigers (3:05pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Gloucester v Saracens (5:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

The Rugby Championship

Australia v New Zealand (6:45am) Sky Sports

Argentina v South Africa (10:00pm) Sky Sports

French Top 14

Montpellier v Toulouse (1:30pm) Premier Player

La Rochelle v Pau (3:30pm) Premier Player

Bordeaux Begles v Racing 92 (8:00pm) Premier Player

United Rugby Championship

Sharks v Lions (2:45pm) Premier Sports

Dragons v Ospreys (3:00pm) Premier Sports

Munster v Connacht (5:30pm) Premier Sports

Benetton Treviso v Scarlets (7:35pm) BBC iPlayer / Premier Sports / S4C / S4C Online

Ulster v Glasgow Warriors (7:45pm) Premier Sports

Sunday 22nd September

Premiership Rugby

Sale Sharks v Harlequins (3:00pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

French Top 14

Stade Francais v Toulon (8:00pm) Premier Sports 2

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.