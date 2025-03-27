The synopsis for season 3 reads: "The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice.

"In a hotly contested race, Honey 'Money' Chandler is poised to become the next district attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies."

The news of the show's cancellation on Prime Video came as quite the shock to fans, with Welliver even revealing that plans for season 4 were previously under way.

The actor told TV Insider: "We had already been pre-planning what season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department."

But when are new episodes of Bosch: Legacy being released? Read on to find out about the release schedule for the final season.

How many episodes are in Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch in Bosch: Legacy. Tyler Golden/Prime

There will be 10 episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 3.

However, the third season of Bosch: Legacy is set to be its last, marking an end to the longest-running franchise on Prime Video.

But lead actor Titus Welliver has hopes that the series will continue, telling TV Insider: "There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun-off feature-length films. So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so."

When do new episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 3 come out on Prime Video?

Bosch: Legacy season 3 debuted with four new episodes on Thursday 27th March. Two new episodes will be released every Thursday until its final episode on 17th April.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 release schedule

The release schedule for Bosch: Legacy season 3 is as follows.

Episode 1 - Goes Where It Goes - Thursday 27th March

Episode 2 - Thursday 27th March

Episode 3 - Thursday 27th March

Episode 4 - Thursday 27th March

Episode 5 - Thursday 3rd April

Episode 6 - Thursday 3rd April

Episode 7 - Thursday 10th April

Episode 8 - Thursday 10th April

Episode 9 - Thursday 17th April

Episode 10 - Thursday 17th April

Bosch: Legacy season 3 trailer

The trailer for Bosch: Legacy season 3 is below, teasing quite the dramatic end to the series.

