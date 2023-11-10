We were treated to the final two episodes at the same time (Friday 10th November), and with them, a lot of plot points got tied up – but the series also left plenty of room for a third season.

And it's a good thing, too, as a renewal came before season 2 had even aired, with it being announced back in May 2023.

"The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon Studios.

"This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters."

The spin-off of the long-running Amazon crime drama has proven to be popular with fans as we continue to follow retired homicide detective turned private investigator, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver).

This second season certainly packed a punch, with twists and turns aplenty, but what can we expect from future episodes?

Read on for everything we know about Bosch: Legacy season 3 so far.

Seeing as the third season got an early renewal announcement before season 2 had even aired, we can only hope that it won't be too long a wait for season 3.

Season 1 aired back in May 2022 and season 2 debuted in October 2023, so if previous runs are anything to go by, we could be looking at seeing season 3 landing on our screens sometime in 2024.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 cast speculation

Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, Deji LaRay as Julius Edgewood, Denise G. Sanchez as Reina Vasquez in Bosch: Legacy. Amazon Freevee

Well, we couldn't have a season of Bosch: Legacy without the main man himself, so we'd expect Titus Welliver to reprise his leading role as Bosch.

Seeing as the season 2 finale left things on a brilliant cliffhanger for season 3, we'd expect many of the same faces to make a reappearance in the next instalment.

Someone who we won't be expecting to see again is Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman), who we found out died in prison from an overdose in his cell.

The Bosch: Legacy cast we'd expect to see in season 3 are:

Titus Welliver as Hieronymus 'Harry' Bosch

Mimi Rogers as Honey 'Money' Chandler

Stephen Chang as Maurice 'Mo' Bassi

Madison Lintz as Madeline 'Maddie' Bosch

Denise Sanchez as Reina Vasquez

Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar

Gregory Scott Cummins as Robert 'Crate' Moore

Troy Evans as Detective 'Barrel' Johnson

David Moses as Martin Rose

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Joan Bennett

Scott Klace as John Mankiewicz

Jacqueline Pinol as Julie Espinosa

Jacqueline Obradors as Christine Vega

DaJuan Johnson as Rondell Pierce

David Marciano as Brad Conniff

Anthony Michael Hall as Special Agent Will Barron

Max Martini as Don Ellis

Patrick Brennan as David Foster

Rafael Cabrera as Vince Harrick

Bruce Davison as James Rafferty

Jessica Camacho as Jade Quinn

Guy Wilson as Kevin Long

What will Bosch: Legacy season 3 be about?

Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch in Bosch: Legacy. Amazon Freevee

Well, season 2 was certainly a gritty, action-packed series, so we can only wait to see just how season 3 will top it.

The latest run ended with many loose ends being tied up, including finding out that it was Kevin who killed Lexi Parks.

As well as Mo being faced with a difficult deal from the FBI, Chandler also announced that she is in the running for District Attorney.

But things ended on an open-ended note, with Bosch taking his dog out for a walk - and when he's out, his phone rings and Maddie picks up.

Preston Borders tells her to pass on a message to her father, saying that the Dockweiler thing is taken care of, and just when you don't know how things are going to end, Bosch walks in to find her on the phone.

Talk about a great way to lead into the next season, right? While we don't know exactly how things will continue in season 3, we do know that things will probably continue on in a tense vein for Maddie and Bosch, as Maddie continues to strive on in her police work in light of being previously kidnapped by a masked assailant.

We're sure it'll be an intriguing watch, also, to see just how Chandler will fare on her journey of becoming district attorney.

If there's one thing we're certain of, it's that there will be more cases to pursue, more criminals to nail down and plenty more twists to come - so watch this space.

Is there a trailer for Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Not yet! Seeing as Bosch: Legacy season 2 has just wrapped up, there's no trailer for season 3 just yet but please find the season 2 trailer below.

Bosch: Legacy seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Freevee. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

