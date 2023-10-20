In this latest series, we follow Bosch and Chandler (Mimi Rogers) as they work together to hunt down a killer who might find them first.

According to the synopsis: "As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinises Carl Rogers's murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion."

So far, there are four episodes of the new season to binge watch on Amazon Freevee, but when does the fifth episode land on the platform? Read on to find out about the release schedule for Bosch: Legacy season 2.

When is Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5 out on Amazon Freevee?

Officer Reina Vasquez (Denise G Sanchez) and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in Bosch: Legacy Warrick Page/Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiered on Amazon Freevee (which can be accessed via Amazon Prime Video) on Friday 20th October, with the first four episodes of the run landing at once.

While it makes for a great binge watch opportunity, fans will quickly be wondering just when the fifth episode will land on the platform. Well, good news – episode 5 and 6 will be released at the same time on Friday 27th October.

Bosch: Legacy season 2 release schedule

Episode 1 - The Lady Vanishes - Friday 20th October 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 - Zzyzx - Friday 20th October 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 - Inside Man - Friday 20th October 2023 (out now)

Episode 4 - Musso & Frank - Friday 20th October 2023 (out now)

Episode 5 - Hollywood Forever - Friday 27th October 2023

Episode 6 - Dos Matadores - Friday 27th October 2023

Episode 7 - I Miss Vin Scully - Friday 3rd November 2023

Episode 8 - Seventy-Four Degrees in Belize - Friday 3rd November 2023

Episode 9 - Escape Plan - Friday 10th November 2023

Episode 10 - A Step Ahead - Friday 10th November 2023

How many episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 2 are there?

There are 10 episodes in Bosch: Legacy season 2. Episodes in the new series will be released in pairs weekly until the finale on Friday 10th November.

Bosch: Legacy season 2 trailer

Find the teaser trailer for Bosch: Legacy season 2 below, which gives fans a taste of the mysteries to come in this new series.

