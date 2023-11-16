For the likes of Tasha and Paul, it was all hunky-dory as they admitted they're still very much loved up, but for others the same couldn't be said as rumours swirled about Jordan and Erica, following a night out with the lads.

Things got very emotional for Ella as well, with the 29-year-old opening up about her transition and acceptance on the show.

The 2023 season might be over, but for those of you looking for your next MAFS fix, we have good news!

We can confirm that there's more Married at First Sight on the way, with season 9 already green-lit for 2024.

Read on for everything you need to know about the next season, including when you can expect to see it on air.

An exact date for Married at First Sight UK 2024 hasn't been confirmed, but we do know that the show will be returning for another season.

Season 8 started on Monday 18th September, while season 7 launched on Monday 29th August, so we can expect to see season 9 air around the end of Summer 2024.

We'll update you right here as soon as we know more.

Married at First Sight UK experts

Channel 4 are yet to confirm, but we expect Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas to return to the show as experts.

Mel Schilling is a dating coach and psychologist. She's also an expert on the Australian series. She joined the UK show in 2021.

Paul C. Brunson is a professional matchmaker and life coach. He joined the UK show in 2020, and also works on Celebs Go Dating alongside Anna Williamson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn.

Charlene Douglas is the UK's leading sex and intimacy expert, who made her MAFS debut in 2021. Over the past two years, Charlene has become a fan-favourite for her honesty and humour.

Married at First Sight UK 2024 cast

It's too early to say who'll be getting married at first sight on MAFS next year, but as soon as we know more we'll update you right here.

The 2023 show included the most brides and grooms we've seen on the UK version of the show, with eight original couples and four intruder couples who joined at a later date.

The applications is now open for this year's show, so Channel 4 are currently searching far and wide for the new hopefuls.

How to apply for Married at First Sight UK

Looking for love and fancy finding it by marrying a stranger on telly, then Married at First Sight could be for you.

Applications for the 2024 show are now open.

In order to apply for the show, you must fill out an application via the official website.

You will be asked personal questions such as your name, date of birth, height, and sex, before moving onto another section where you'll fill in more detailed questions about yourself and dating preferences.

Applicants will also be asked to upload a recent image of themselves, and there is video section further into the application.

Good luck!

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on Channel 4.

