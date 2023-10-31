Are Married at First Sight's Ella and JJ still together?

As well as this, we've seen a brand new couple form, with Ella and JJ reentering the experiment after sharing a kiss.

This came after a show source revealed that Ella had "cheated" with another groom. It was then reported that Ella and JJ kissed and were allowed to rejoin as a new couple.

Bianca later let rip into JJ and Ella at the commitment ceremony, before bowing out of the show altogether.

Ella and JJ's return has caused mixed reactions from fans and some of the other couples in the Married at First Sight 2023 cast, with many questioning whether their "connection" is more than just a physical one.

The show was filmed back in February, meaning the couples have already made their final decisions.

So are Ella and JJ still together today?

Read on for everything we know so far.

Who is Ella?

Married at First Sight star Ella. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Clinic consultant

Location: Weston-super-Mare

Ella is a clinical consultant from Weston-super-Mare. She makes history on the E4 show as the first trans bride to take part, saying other shows like “Love Island would never" have her take part.

Speaking ahead of the show, she said: "My parents weren't that shocked because I have done some crazy stuff - my transition is pretty big in itself - but I think the only way I was ever going to find someone was by putting myself out there and let someone else do the picking."

She added: "I've had a lot of guys interested, but as soon as they find out about me or it gets to a serious stage, they kind of cut it off because they're like 'I'm a bit embarrassed by you. I don't want to tell my family and friends' and I don't want to be someone's dirty secret!"

Ella was originally matched with Nathanial, 36, however, their relationship remained in the friend zone, with Nathanial - who identifies as pansexual - claiming he'd asked to be matched with a "masculine" woman or man. A spokesperson for Channel 4 denied this.

Who is JJ?

Married at First Sight's JJ. Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Fashion brand owner

Location: Essex

JJ is a fashion brand owner from Essex. He joined the show as he wanted to find true love, having often based his relationships on physical attributes.

He was originally matched with business owner Bianca, 29, however, he struggled to find the physical chemistry within their relationship.

Are Married at First Sight's Ella and JJ still together?

Season 8 was filmed some time ago, meaning the couples have made their final decisions.

However, Channel 4 are yet to confirm whether Ella and JJ are still together or if they made it to the end of the experiment as a couple.

The pair are currently following one another on Instagram, which suggests that they're on good terms.

JJ recently defended Ella, as she experienced transphobic abuse.

As reported by The Sun, JJ answered a fan's question by saying: "Am I bi now? No! I see Ella as a girl. I don't know how many times I have to say that. The thing is everyone in the experiment saw Ella as a woman and a girl because that's what she is."

While some of the cast has commented that this is the "happiest" they've seen Ella, after she struggled to take her relationship to the next level with Nathanial, others aren't convinced there's a deep enough connection between Ella and JJ.

Upon their return to the the experiment as a new couple, Erica and her partner Jordan, and Adrienne didn't seem pleased as they questioned Ella and JJ's morals for treating their former partners in this way.

And some fans have shared their thoughts online, with one writing: "I’m not buying it that JJ has a genuine connection with Ella #MAFSUK."

"JJ doesn’t like Ella....Ella doesn’t like JJ, he just gave her the attention that Nathaniel didn’t. I guarantee they’re not still together today. #MAFSUK," another said.

We'll have to wait and see what Ella and JJ decide to do on the show.

As soon as we know more about the status of their relationship, we'll update you right here.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

