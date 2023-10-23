Asked by Mel Schilling what she'd like to say to JJ, Bianca begins: "I don't really feel like he even let me in. I feel like even from the wedding day there was a wall, and I feel like he asked for a different type of person but I don't think he actually wanted a different type. He still wanted what he's going back to, which is someone like Ella."

Married at First Sight star Bianca Channel 4

Turning to JJ, she adds: "If you knew that you were going to go back to your original type then why bother asking for someone different?"

In his defence, JJ says: "I didn't know that. I didn't know. I can't help how I feel" – to which Bianca instantly replies: "I feel like you're just thinking with your d**k!"

Read more

At this point, Ella can be heard mumbling under her breath, "No he isn't," before saying to Bianca: "I've said that I'm going to get to know him outside of this, Bianca!"

Married at First Sight's Ella and Tasha Channel 4

However, Bianca doesn't want to hear it, as she instantly hits back.

"I don't want to speak to you right now because I feel like whatever you've got to say is irrelevant to me currently," she says. "I'm hurt, clearly, and I feel like what you've done is disrespectful. I just deserve so much f**king better and I'm done!"

The scenes come after Ella's husband Nathanial revealed to everyone at the dinner party that Ella and JJ had been secretly texting. Nathanial then exited the show.

The 36-year-old previously admitted that he quit the show after Ella "cheated" with another groom. It's since been reported that Ella and JJ re-enter the experiment as a new couple, following a kiss.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.