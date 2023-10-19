Tonight (Thursday 19th October), the dinner party will take place, during which Nathanial will expose Ella's recent antics.

During in-laws week, Ella came to the realisation that her and Nathanial weren't going to be more than friends after weeks of taking it slow with him. She then started texting JJ, who is married to Bianca, and the pair had a secret rendezvous.

And it looks like the drama is not only affecting the individuals involved in the love square, but the rest of the Married at First Sight cast as well, with Jordan and Luke clashing at the dinner party.

In an exclusive clip from tonight's episode (above), the other couples can be seen discussing Ella and JJ. During the chat, Jordan says that he finds the situation to be disrespectful to Bianca and Nathanial. However, this annoys Luke, who is friends with JJ.

"That's not a respectful situation to Bianca or Nathanial because they're flirting with each other," Jordan explains. "JJ said to Nathanial, 'It's not your business. It's not your business'. If you're flirting with another man's wife it's definitely his business."

Coming to JJ's defence, Luke says: "I do get what you're saying, but JJ took a step back purposely to gather his thoughts because he didn't know. He's got this attractive girl putting herself at him, who's his type from the off.

"As soon as Ella knew that, it was like 'Bam, I'm on you, I'm on you, I'm on you!' There's only so much pressure a man can hold when you're not getting on with your current wife. Do you know what I mean?"

Jordan insists that there shouldn't have been an "opportunity" for the news of JJ and Ella's connection to get out without JJ speaking to Bianca at first, at which point Luke loses it.

"He didn't know. God, I think you're f***ing stupid mate!" Luke shouts.

And Jordan clearly isn't pleased, asking: "Why you coming personal to me?"

The incident comes after it was reported that Luke had been removed from Married at First Sight after 'coming to blows' with a co-star, who was revealed to be Jordan.

A spokesperson said: "During filming, an altercation occurred between two cast members which was defused immediately by crew. All contributors involved were offered appropriate support."

RadioTimes.com understands that this altercation was separate to the one that aired on the show.

