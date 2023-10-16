It has been alleged by MailOnline that the exit came after he had a fight with co-star Jordan Gayle.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told RadioTimes.com: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

"During filming, an altercation occurred between two cast members which was defused immediately by crew. All contributors involved were offered appropriate support."

Jordan recently joined the show as an intruder groom and married Erica on the series.

A show insider claimed to MailOnline that things apparently "got particularly heated" between Luke and Jordan during dinner at a couples' retreat and they later "came to blows" in Jordan's apartment.

They added: "Channel 4 bosses had no choice but eject Luke from the programme, which consequently ended his wife Jay's time in the process... as per the show's rules you enter as a couple and leave as a couple."

Luke and Jay during Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Luke and Jay are the second couple to be removed from the series, following Brad and Shona being taken off the experiment after it was deemed the "intensive Married at First Sight environment was not working for the couple".

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

