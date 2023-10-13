On Thursday night's (12th October) episode, viewers saw the couple meet with experts Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling, who told them they were leaving the experiment.

During the chat, Brunson told the couple: "This is not a healthy relationship, and I know you know this, but this is not working. It's just not.

"We can see you've developed strong feelings for each other but right now this is not an environment where your relationship can flourish. On that basis, we believe it's in your best interest that you exit the process now."

Shona and Brad on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

After being told they had to leave the experiment, Shona said: "I don't want to go yet guys. In the past I've always run so I really want to stay."

Eventually, the couple both agreed it was time for them to leave the series.

Brunson has since clarified further what happened during their conversation after viewers questioned if the experts were "encouraging" Shona and Brad to continue their relationship outside of the experiment.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Paul said: "We didn't encourage them to continue their relationship. We encouraged them to end it. Our talk was 60 minutes. You saw 6 minutes. When they refused, we gave them resources to independently get help."

A spokesperson for Channel 4 previously said (as per MailOnline): "The couple’s exit plays out in the show. It was agreed alongside experts Paul, Mel and Charlene [Douglas] that the intensive Married at First Sight environment was not working for the couple and it was the right time to leave the experiment."

The statement continued: "The relationships on Married at First Sight UK are closely monitored off screen, by production and an independent psychologist. If any of the relationships develop in a way that is deemed to be potentially unhealthy for either party, we would take expert psychological advice as to whether it was time for them to leave the process.

"The welfare of all contributors on Married at First Sight UK is our top priority and we ensure that appropriate support is available to contributors at all times during filming, including 24/7 access to a member of the welfare team or psych support."

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

