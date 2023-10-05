Like in seasons before, the intruders join the show and the original couples get to meet them at the dinner party, and according to intruder bride Erica, it didn't all go to plan.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ahead of her wedding day episode, Erica spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press, revealing what it was like to meet the original couples.

She recalled: "Me and Bianca came in on the same day but we definitely didn't have the same welcoming. The group were a bit taken aback and they were a bit territorial about their space and men. You know how girls can be about new girls coming in."

Erica went on to say there was "a bit of mean girl energy" when she and Bianca joined the dinner party drinks with their husbands.

Cast members of Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Despite not being nervous to meet everyone, the atmosphere quickly shifted.

She said: "When I got in there, I was like, 'Oh, god.' You can literally feel the energy, it's so weird."

Bianca, who also gets married in tonight's episode, admitted it was "much harder" to merge into the group as the original brides had already bonded with one another at the hen party, something she and the other brides didn't have.

Stay tuned to Married at First Sight UK 2023 to see how the dinner parties unfold!

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.