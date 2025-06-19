Based on Mary S Lovell's best-selling biography, Outrageous follows the aristocratic Mitford family, while zooming in on the diverging paths of Nancy, Pamela, Diana, Unity, Jessica and Deborah – the six sisters who would soar to notoriety, and become a major source of public fascination in the 1930s.

Anchored by the inimitable Bessie Carter, the Bridgerton favourite shines bright as our all-knowing and Fleabag-esque narrator. Grounding the series, Carter delivers a standout performance as the wry and witty novelist, Nancy Mitford.

As she recalls the political and romantic choices which would sever, or at the very least alter, the ties that bind, Nancy serves as the heart and soul of the series, but by no means is she its centre.

A true ensemble piece, Williams deserves endless credit for the complexity and distinction with which she paints her female leads. Not only is it rare to have a period drama with six headstrong sisters at the helm, but each one is presented as multi-faceted and imbued with a strong sense of self, which is a testament to Williams's writing.

As Diana and Unity – the most controversial of the Mitfords due to their close association with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party – Joanna Vanderham and Shannon Watson have taken on the darkest and most sobering arcs of this all-too-real, cautionary tale.

By introducing us to the Mitfords in 1933, viewers are given a sense of Diana and Unity before they’re radicalised, allowing the drama to explore the personal and political steps which led to their extreme, fascist views.

When we arrive at the series finale, which wraps in 1937, Diana and Unity are so far removed from the young women we meet in episode 1 that the contrast is just as horrifying to the viewer as it is to poor Nancy.

With the series also charting Jessica Mitford's (Zoe Brough) growing involvement with the Communist Party, Outrageous doesn't shy away from the tense political climate of the 1930s, instead confronting it from various perspectives.

Joss (Will Attenborough), in particular – a character who has been fictionalised for the show – gives viewers a much-needed and poignant window into the experiences of London's Jewish community, and their brave opposition to the British Union of Fascism, particularly at the Battle of Cable Street in 1936.

Make no mistake, Outrageous is based upon a lot of heavy and sensitive source material, but it also ensures that viewers are given some moments of warmth and levity.

The real charm of the series is its ability to balance the dark and the light, honing in on the fact that, above all else, the Mitfords were a real family.

The cast of Outrageous. U

Ultimately, Outrageous poses a difficult and universal question: Could you stand by your family, no matter what? Or is there a point of no return?

In the final moments of the series, with the Mitford family mourning the sale of their childhood home, not to mention their sisterly bonds, the show leaves plenty of possibility for a second season, and it's hard to imagine a world in which it doesn’t get the green light.

If it is recommissioned, what wouldn't go amiss is more of Pamela (Isobel Jesper Jones), Jessica and Deborah’s (Orla Hill) storylines.

"As Europe hurtled towards another devastating war, the next few years would be even more tumultuous for us," teases Nancy.

"More scandal and tragedy, more births, marriages, deaths and one terrible betrayal – but I’m getting ahead of myself…"

Outrageous will air on U&DRAMA and U from Thursday 19th June.

