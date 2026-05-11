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Rivals season 2 review: Wit, heart and relentless shagging as the residents of Rutshire return
Life in the fictional Cotswolds village may be a little more serious, but after the death of Dame Jilly Cooper, Rivals is still in safe hands.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 12:00 pm
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