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Believe Me writer Jeff Pope talks his John Worboys drama: "I was very aware that I’m a man writing a story about women"
Jeff Pope had much to learn when he set out to dramatise the real-life story of the victims of the “black cab rapist” and their treatment by the police.
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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