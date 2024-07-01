However, speaking as part of a wider feature on the state of UK sitcoms in this week's Radio Times magazine, former BBC Director of Comedy Shane Allen said that there were calls to remove Scott just days before filming.

Allen explained that Fleabag's first season was BBC-funded "with the creative freedom that provides".

However, after Amazon co-financed the follow-up, he claimed that "a whole raft of US male execs turned up to the read-through and – bear in mind this was a piece exploring self-destructive feminism – proceeded to tear the show apart and demand Andrew Scott was recast with only four days until the shoot started".

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in Fleabag. BBC

Fortunately, Waller-Bridge was able to talk the dissenting voices into her first choice of casting and the rest, as they say, is history

Allen continued: "Anyone less effervescently charming and smart than Phoebe would have buckled."

The feeling towards Scott's heartthrob clergyman remains so strong that the actor issued a wake-up call earlier this year, telling Entertainment Weekly that anyone still watching Fleabag should "get some fresh air" and "do something better with your life".

Scott recently earned further acclaim – and his second Golden Globe nomination – for hard-hitting drama All of Us Strangers, which was quickly followed by Steven Zaillian's celebrated Netflix adaptation of The Talented Mr Ripley.

Radio Times

Fleabag is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

