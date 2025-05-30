"It is a continuation of these characters that you have known, some for many, many years, and some for just two years, and where they are on their lives," writer Michael Patrick King told TV Insider.

"It’s not starting over, it’s continuing," he added.

"We’re always trying to say that no matter what your age, you’re still growing, you’re still living, you’re still experiencing a new thought or a new direction, and it’s liberating, because at this point, society is still telling people in their 50s that they should be kind of wrapping it up. You figured it out. And what we’re trying to do is say, no, there’s more ways to go.

"Something is going to come into your life at any age that makes you have a new thought and maybe go in a new direction, depending on how great or how ruthless, or how much you want to find love or fulfilment or [a] career."

Episode 1 is currently available to watch, but when will episode 2 arrive?

Read on for the full And Just Like That release schedule.

And Just Like That release schedule: When will episode 2 air?

Miranda and Carrie will be leaning on each other for support again. Craig Blankenhorn/Max

There are 12 episodes in season 3, making it the show's longest season to date.

Following the premiere on 29th May in the US and 30th May in the UK, the remaining episodes will air weekly.

Find your handy release schedule below:

Episode 1 - Outlook Good (out now in the US, it will air from 30th May in the UK)

Episode 2 - The Rat Race (from 5th June in the US, from 6th June in the UK)

Episode 3 - Carrie Golightly (from 12th June in the US, from 13th June in the UK)

Episode 4 - Apples to Apples (from 19th June in the US, from 20th June in the UK)

Episode 5 - Under the Table (from 26th June in the US, from 27th June in the UK)

Episode 6 - Silent Mode (from 3rd July in the US, from 4th July in the UK)

Episode 7 (from 10th July in the US, from 11th July in the UK)

Episode 8 (from 17th July in the US, from 18th July in the UK)

Episode 9 (from 24th July in the US, from 25th July in the UK)

Episode 10 (from 31st July in the US, from 1st August in the UK)

Episode 11 (from 7th August in the US, from 8th August in the UK)

Episode 12 (from 14th August in the US, from 15th August in the UK)

What time do episodes of And Just Like That air?

In the US, episodes will be available to watch on Max from 6pm PT and 9pm ET.

In the UK, episodes will be available to stream on Sky and NOW from 2:05am, with the most recent episode also airing on Sky Comedy at 9pm on the day of release.

Who is in the cast of And Just Like That season 3?

Lisa Todd Wexley and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt are back for more professional and personal endeavours. Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Original trio Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt) have all reprised their roles.

They are joined by

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Sebastiano Pigazzi as Giuseppe

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt

Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes

Rosemarie De Witt will also return as Aidan's ex-wife Kathy and Julie Halston is returning as Bitsy Von Muffling.

New cast members include Dolly Wells as Joy, while Broadway legend and Agatha All Along's Patti LuPone has joined the cast in an unnamed role, and Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, Strong Medicine, The Preacher's Wife) and Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, The Expendables) were also spotted on set.

Other TBS include Logan Marshall-Green (Prometheus, Big Sky, The OC), Mehcad Brooks (Law & Order, Supergirl, Desperate Housewives) and Jonathan Cake (Desperate Housewives, Protection, Stargirl).

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell also appeared as a guest star in episode 1.

What will happen in And Just Like That season 3?

And Just Like That. HBO

In season 3 of the Sex and the City prequel, Carrie is writing a book, which should provide a healthy distraction while Aidan is tending to his son Wyatt back in Virginia.

After his meltdown last season while his dad was visiting Carrie in New York, Aidan has put his relationship on hold to prioritise his son's happiness.

"The Carrie-Aidan relationship is dramatic and exciting because it contains two points of view," writer Michael Patrick King told Entertainment Weekly.

"I think half the fans who do not want Carrie to be in a relationship will be like, ‘Enough!’ The other half will understand that when you love somebody, what comes with them is their family."

But he did say that he has "no interest in torturing an audience too much", so hopefully there will be a swift resolution either way. In the season 3 trailer, one of Carrie's new neighbours takes a shine to her. Will that develop into something more?

Elsewhere, Miranda is a lawyer at Human Rights Watch and navigating the queer dating scene following her breakup with Che, Charlotte is very much still a working woman after she decided to re-enter the art world last season, Lisa remains wholly focused on her documentary work, and Seema dumps Ravi after his career continues to encroach on their relationship, leaving her free to start dating again, but she's not exactly thrilled about it.

And Just Like That... season 3 is showing on Sky Comedy and NOW. The previous two seasons are available to stream on NOW.

