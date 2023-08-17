Will we be heading back to the Big Apple to catch up with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda once again?

Read on for everything you need to know about And Just Like That season 3.

Has And Just Like That been renewed for season 3?

There's currently no word on the future of And Just Like That.

HBO and the creatives could be waiting until the season 2 finale next week to announce further episodes, or this could mark the end of the road for Carrie and co.

Seasons 1 and 2 both aired at completely different times – December 2021 and June this year respectively – so if season 3 does get the green light, it's unclear when it would arrive, particularly with the ongoing writers' strike.

And Just Like That season 3 cast: Who's returning?

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel. © 2023 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC

It's a given that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) will return if another season is commissioned.

Read more:

But while Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is appearing in the season 2 finale for a phone conversation with Carrie, Cattrall said of her AJLT future (via Today), "This is as far as I'm going to go," adding, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha.

"She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

Other characters who are likely to return include:

John Corbett as Aidan

Sarita Choudhury as Seema

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa

Sara Ramírez as Che

Karen Pittman as Nya

Mario Cantone as Anthony

Evan Handler as Harry

David Eigenberg as Steve

Chris Jackson as Herbert

Cathy Ang as Lily

Alexa Swinton as Rock

Niall Cunningham as Brady

And Just Like That season 3 plot: What could happen?

Aidan (John Corbett) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). © 2023 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC

With the season 2 finale yet to air, it's tricky to predict what awaits the characters in the currently unconfirmed third chapter.

While Carrie and Aidan are fully invested in making their rekindled romance work, it remains to be seen if he is able to juggle their relationship with his commitment to his children, who are finding his jaunts to New York challenging.

Will Carrie decide to give up her life in the city for Virginia to ease the burden on him? If so, that would surely spell the end of the show.

Charlotte is now working at Mark Kasabian's art gallery and she's killing it, with the penultimate episode seeing her sell a painting to singer Sam Smith. Her entry back into the working world hasn't been entirely smooth-sailing due to the demands of having a family, but there's no chance she's rejoining the unemployment train anytime soon.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for Miranda, she's dipped her toe back into the legal world and is now working maternity cover for her boss at Human Rights Watch, having been upgraded from an intern because she's Just. That. Good.

More like this

Now she's back in the game and clearly enjoying herself, we can't see her slowing down, which is music to our ears. After a rocky start, Miranda is back.

As for her love life, her relationship with Che is officially dead and buried, particularly after the comic's comeback gig, which might have put Miranda off dating for a while. But if another season is on the cards, we'd hope to see her meet someone who's a better fit – and rebuild a friendship with Steve, too.

And Just Like That season 3 trailer: When can I watch it?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.