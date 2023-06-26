The second season has already gotten off to an interesting start with widow Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) making a bold statement by attending the MET Ball in her aborted wedding gown by Vivienne Westwood, as she also reached a career crossroads and a personal one with podcast producer Franklyn.

The ladies are back for more Sex and the City in And Just Like That season 2 .

Meanwhile, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) is living her new life in LA with her partner Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) but will there be trouble in paradise?

Elsewhere, Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) juggles the demands of being a parent, a wife and the prospect of returning to her career.

Finally, we can also expect the fourth iconic lady from Sex and the City to return later this season.

So, without further ado, here's all you need to know about the cast of And Just Like That season 2.

And Just Like That season 2 cast: Full list of actors and characters

The confirmed cast of And Just Like That season 2 can be found below.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Karen Pittman as Dr Nya Wallace

Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt

and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

Julie Halston as Bitsy von Muffling

LeRoy McClain as Andre Rashad Wallace

Pat Bowie as Eunice Wexley

Bobby Lee as Jackie Nee

Ivan Hernandez as Franklyn

William Abadie as Zed

Katerina Tannenbaum as Lisette

Gary Dourdan as Toussaint

Tony Danza as Himself

Oliver Hudson as Lyle

Victor Garber as Marcus Kasabian

Gloria Steinem as Herself

Billy Dee Williams as Laurence Todd

Candice Bergen as Enid Frick

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

For more on the major players in the second season, see below.

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That season 2. HBO

Who is Carrie Bradshaw? Our protagonist, published author and former resident sex columnist, our style-conscious heroine Carrie suffered an unthinkable tragedy in season 1 when her husband Mr Big (real name John) died. In season 2, she's continuing to adjust to life without him and is currently dating her podcast producer.

Where have I seen Sarah Jessica Parker before? She's best known for her award-winning stint as Carrie Bradshaw, but you might also recognise her from the likes of The Family Stone, Hocus Pocus, Glee, Divorce, and The First Wives Club.

Cynthia Nixon plays Miranda Hobbes

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in And Just Like That season 2. HBO

Who is Miranda Hobbes? When we first met Miranda in season 1 of AJLT, she was still a lawyer and still married to Steve. But she decided to leave behind her high-powered career to embark on a Master's degree in human rights, as well as leaving her husband for stand-up comedian Che Diaz. In season 2, Miranda is still with Che, but their relationship is far from plain-sailing.

Where have I seen Cynthia Nixon before? An activist as well as an actress, she previously launched a high-profile campaign for the role of Governor of New York. Other projects she's starred in have included A Quiet Passion, Amadeus, The Women and, more recently, Ratched.

Kristin Davis plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in And Just Like That HBO/WarnerMedia Direct

Who is Charlotte York? Former gallerist and mother-of-two, Charlotte is blue-blooded and conservative, preferring a string of pearls over a personalised gold necklace (à la Carrie). But she's also probably the character who grew and changed the most over the course of the original series, setting aside her aspirations for what she thought of as a picture-perfect, fairytale romance and family when she fell in love with divorce lawyer Harry, for whom she converted to Judaism.

In And Just Like That, she is the proud mother of Lily (Cathy Ang), an overachiever, and Rock (Alexa Swinton), who came out as non-binary, which Charlotte found challenging at first but has since embraced. She continues to micromanage her kids' lives in season 2 but looks set to take a more hands-off approach when an exciting opportunity rears its head.

Where have I seen Kristin Davis before? Davis is best known for her role as Charlotte York, but she's also appeared in the likes of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Bad Teacher and Deck the Halls. And for those who've been rewatching classic sitcoms over lockdown, you'll spot her in cameo roles on the likes of Friends, Seinfeld, and Will & Grace.

Sarita Choudhury plays Seema Patel

Sarita Choudhury is seen on the set of "And Just Like That" on December 15, 2022 in New York City. ose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Who is Seema Patel? Seema is a no-nonsense Manhattan real estate broker with expensive taste. She becomes firm friends with Carrie, and her dating escapades provide their fair share of entertainment in season 2.

Where have I seen Sarita Choudhury before? She played Mother in The Green Knight and is known for roles in Homeland, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and Blindspot.

Karen Pittman plays Dr Nya Wallace

Karen Pittman as Nya Wallace in And Just Like That season 2. HBO

Who is Dr Nya Wallace? A Columbia Law professor who leads Miranda's human rights course. After a rocky start, the pair become firm friends. In season 2, Nya and her husband Andre (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's LeRoy McClain) are trying to make a long distance relationship work while he's on tour.

Where have I seen Karen Pittman before? Pittman played Mia on the recent Apple TV hit The Morning Show, and has starred in Marvel's Luke Cage, Yellowstone, Homeland, and Evil, among other projects.

Nicole Ari Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley in And Just Like That season 2. HBO

Who is Lisa Todd Wexley? Lisa is a documentarian who becomes friends with Charlotte after meeting through their kids' school. In season 2, she's promoting her new film on lesser known Black female icons, which she's been working on for several years.

Where have I seen Nicole Ari Parker before? She's known for playing Giselle on Empire, and has otherwise starred in the likes of Soul Food, Younger, Blue Streak, and Boogie Nights.

Sara Ramirez plays Che Diaz

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz in And Just Like That season 2. HBO

Who is Che Diaz? Che Diaz is a non-binary, queer comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie regularly appears. At the beginning of season 2, they're working on a TV pilot in LA, which proves to be far more stressful than they anticipated. Che's relationship with Miranda faces fresh challenges in season 2.

Where have I seen Sara Ramirez before? Ramirez is best known for playing Calliope Torres on Grey's Anatomy, Kat Sandoval on Madam Secretary, and for their roles in Sofia the First, NYPD Blue and You've Got Mail.

John Corbett plays Aidan Shaw

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That season 2. HBO

Who is Aidan Shaw? Carrie and Aidan's relationship was tumultuous, to say the least. The pair broke up twice, the first split coming after she cheated on him with Big, and they were also engaged before Carrie called it off. Years later in the now infamous Sex and the City 2, they shared a kiss in Abu Dhabi, which was frowned upon given that Aidan had a wife and two kids.

RadioTimes.com readers also voted Aidan as Carrie's second-best boyfriend in our poll, just behind Harry Goldenblatt.

Where have I seen John Corbett before? He's also known for playing Ian Miller in My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Evan Handler plays Harry Goldenblatt

Evan Handler in And Just Like That. Warner Bros

Who is Harry Goldenblatt? The divorce lawyer who Charlotte hired following the end of her first marriage, and who would later become her second husband and father to their two children. After all these years, the pair are still going strong.

Where have I seen Evan Handler before? In addition to his role in the Sex and the City franchise, he's also starred in the likes of Ransom, Californication, American Crime Story, Power, The Breaks, and The Good Fight.

David Eigenberg plays Steve Brady

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady in And Just Like That season 2. HBO

Who is Steve Brady? A bartender who becomes Miranda's on-again, off-again boyfriend, by whom she becomes pregnant with their son. A single mother for some time, she later reunites with Steve and marries him. They had a rough patch when Steve cheated on her, but they later reconciled and he made a welcome return in And Just Like That. However, we quickly learned that their marriage was in disarray and eventually, Miranda moved on with Che. In season 2, they're still legally married, but continuing to live separate lives.

Where have I seen David Eigenberg before? Alongside his role as Steve, David Eigenberg is probably best known for his long-running role as firefighter Christopher Herrmann, whom he's played in Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire.

Mario Cantone plays Anthony Marantino

Mario Cantone as Anthony with Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie in And Just Like That. HBO

Who is Anthony Marantino? Anthony became Charlotte's best friend after acting as her wedding planner, and he runs his own bread business. He was married to Carrie's friend Stanford.

Where have I seen Mario Cantone before? He is best known for playing Anthony in Sex and the City and its two film spin-offs as well as Chappelle's Show, All My Life, Men in Trees and AJ and the Queen.

Chris Jackson plays Herbert Wexley

Nicole Ari Parker, Ellie Reine, Christopher Jackson in And Just Like That. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Who is Herbert Wexley? Lisa's hedge fund manager husband.

Where have I seen Chris Jackson before? He played George Washington in Hamilton and Chunk Palmer in US legal drama Bull.

Cathy Ang plays Lily Goldenblatt

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt in And Just Like That. HBO

Who is Lily Goldenblatt? Lily is the eldest daughter of Charlotte and Harry, who they adopted at the end of the last series.

Where have I seen Cathy Ang before? Ang has appeared in Netflix's Over the Moon, Ramy, and is due to star in upcoming film My Best Friend's Exorcism.

Alexa Swinton plays Rock Goldenblatt

Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt in And Just Like That. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Who is Rock Goldenblatt? Rock is the younger child of Charlotte and Harry. As Rock discovers their identity, Charlotte must learn to embrace the changes.

Where have I seen Alexa Swinton before? Swinton is best known for appearing in M. Night Shyamalan's Old, Billions, Emergence and Sometime Other Than Now.

Niall Cunningham plays Brady Hobbes

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady in And Just Like That. HBO

Who is Brady Hobbes? Brady is the teenage son of Miranda and Steve.

Where have I seen Niall Cunningham before? Cunningham is best known for playing Tyler Hughes on sitcom Life in Pieces and for appearing in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Awkward and Okja.

Ivan Hernandez plays Franklyn

Sarah Jessica Parker and Ivan Hernandez are seen filming on the set of "And Just Like That..." on October 10, 2022 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Who is Franklyn? Franklyn is a sound engineer who worked on Che Diaz's podcast. At the end of AJLT season 1, Carrie and Franklyn began seeing one another and that continues in season 2.

Where have I seen Ivan Hernandez before? Hernandez has appeared in Netflix's Never Have I Ever season 4, The Good Wife, NCIS, Gossip Girl and Criminal Minds.

Bobby Lee plays Jackie

©2021 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™

Who is Jackie? He used to co-host Che's podcast with Carrie and, over time, the pair developed a friendship.

Where have I seen Bobby Lee before? He's a standup comedian who has also appeared in Magnum PI and US sitcom Splitting Up Together.

William Abadie plays Zed

Emily in Paris' William Abadie as Seema's love interest, Zed Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Who is Zed? A hospitality entrepreneur still living with his wife who has become Seema's lover.

Where have I seen William Abadie before? The French actor is best known for his turns in television series including Emily in Paris and Gossip Girl.

Kim Cattrall plays Samantha Jones

Kim Cattrall in Sex And The City 2 Warner Brothers Intl Television

Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, didn't appear in the first season of the Sex and the City revival.

And Just Like That addressed her absence in the very first episode, explaining that she and Carrie had had a falling out. Sam lives in London and hadn't contacted any of them since the friendship break-up.

However, later in the series, Carrie made contact with Samantha via text messages.

Back in a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall said she wouldn't return to the role of Samantha, and that she hoped "another actress [would]... play it".

"I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it and another actress should play it," she said. "Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones, or bring in another character."

When the reboot came around, SJP addressed Samantha's absence in response to a fan's question on social media.

"Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

Cattrall also had a long-standing public feud with co-star Parker, and previously told her former co-star via Instagram that she was "cruel," adding: "You are not my family. You are not my friend."

Cattrall told Morgan: "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is.

"The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

But in big news, Samantha will make an appearance in AJLT season 2. Variety and the New York Post reported that Cattrall is set to feature in the finale via a phone conversation with Carrie. So, not quite the return fans were hoping for - but it's better than nothing.

And Just Like That... season 2 airs on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK on Thursdays and on HBO Max in the US.

