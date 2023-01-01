The Screen Test
A study of the power of television in people's lives
When was the last time you watched a television programme that changed the way you feel?
Frequently Asked Questions
When can I find out the results?
The preliminary results will be announced at the BFI Southbank in London in September to mark Radio Times's 100th anniversary. They will be presented and discussed in the Radio Times magazine and website from Autumn 2023 onwards, and will also be shared in a variety of written reports and dissemination activities (e.g., academic articles, research talks and media presentations), expanding our knowledge and understanding of the role of television and other video and audio media content in our lives.
Who designed the Screen Test?
The Screen Test is led by a team of researchers at the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, in partnership with Radio Times.
What does the Screen Test involve?
The Screen Test involves completing an online questionnaire that will take about 20 minutes.
You do not need to complete the questionnaire all in one go. To return to it later, use the same computer and browser and click here to access the questionnaire within 7 days. The progress bar at the top of the page shows your progress through the entire questionnaire.
Are there any risks involved with taking part?
The study has received full ethical approval by the Sussex Science and Technology Research Ethics Committee. However, in the unlikely event that you do experience any distress as a result of your participation then we would advise you to stop filling in the questionnaire. If you live in the UK and need to seek immediate support, sources include: Samaritans 116 123 (lines are open 24hrs) and SANEline 0300 304 7000 (lines are open from 4pm-10pm).
Will anyone know what I do or say during the experiment?
No, your responses are confidential and we do not collect any identifiable information such as your name, email, address, or IP address.
Meet the researchers
Professor Robin Banerjee
Robin Banerjee is Head of the School of Psychology at the University of Sussex. His research focuses on social and emotional processes in psychological development and involves close collaborations with practitioners and policymakers in the areas of education and mental health. He founded the Sussex Centre for Research on Kindness, an interdisciplinary research centre focused on illuminating the nature of kindness and its impacts on people and communities. Professor Banerjee recently led the world’s largest ever public science project on kindness, The Kindness Test, in partnership with the BBC.
Mark Wright
Mark Wright is the co-subject lead for Psychology and Counselling at the University of Brighton. His research has been centred around children's social and emotional development with his personal area of interest being children's social relationships, emotion regulation and psychopathology. His current work, bridging developmental and social psychology, examines the links between consumer culture ideals (e.g. media, materialism and appearance) and well-being, with an additional focus on the underlying social and psychological mechanisms behind this.
Do I have to take part?
The study is designed for adults aged 18 or over. It is entirely up to you whether you participate. If you decide to take part you are still free to withdraw from the study at any time without giving a reason. To do so, simply close your web browser and exit the questionnaire. The answers you have already given will be saved, but you can contact us to request them to be erased. To do this please contact screentest@sussex.ac.uk stating your anonymous participant number, which will be given to you at the start of the questionnaire. You can do this at any point until the data is no longer associated with a participant number in our records (typically 3 weeks from completion of the questionnaire).
If you are unhappy about the handling of your data or your participation in the study, please contact screentest@sussex.ac.uk in the first instance. If this response is not satisfactory, you may also contact the Sussex Data Protection Officer (dpo@sussex.ac.uk) concerning your rights to control your personal data, or the Chair of the Sussex Science and Technology Research Ethics Committee (crecscitec@sussex.ac.uk) for any other aspect of the study.