Across the three episodes, the documentary will investigate "the murky world of the fertility industry and uncovers how, due to a lack of global regulations, some international fertility clinics continue to allow anonymous donations".

In our exclusive first look at the trailer, a voice can be heard asking: "What if I were to tell you that there's a man alive today who may have fathered over 1,000 children? What kind of man would do that?"

The clip then flashes to various groups of people as they tell their stories and experiences with Meijer.

As a mother speaks of the moment she had her child, she tells the cameras it was "ripped" from her as she found out about the "serial donor".

The trailer then cuts to someone confirming what no one thought possible: "We didn't think this could get any more twisted, but it did..."

As the trailer progresses, various women make the decision to make a stand and band together to do something about said "serial donor", determined to put a stop to his behaviour.

"Don't mess with a mum," the trailer ends.

You can watch the full trailer below.

The synopsis adds: "With exclusive access to a group of passionate and aggrieved parents, this series unravels the twisting and turning story of this YouTuber who defrauded parents from all around the world, and how they are now on a mission to push for a change in the law to prevent him deceiving more."

Meijer has been banned from donating sperm in the Netherlands since 2017, but has reportedly continued to donate sperm abroad and online.

A Dutch court determined that Meijer had "deliberately misinformed" those receiving his donation about the number of children he had fathered.

"All these parents are now confronted with the fact that the children in their family are part of a huge kinship network, with hundreds of half-siblings, which they did not choose," the district court in The Hague said.

The Man with 1000 Kids will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 3rd July.

