"Our writer Dominique Maloney wrote such a clever, funny script."

Logan plays Cora Felton, a nationally syndicated crossword puzzle maker who finds herself solving murders in her sleepy market town.

"She’s so refreshing," she said of her character. "Cora is her own woman and that’s what makes her intriguing – she wants a Bloody Mary for breakfast, so she has one, why not?!

"Her niece despairs of her, and it’s true that Cora does some things I shouldn’t really laugh about, she’s not PC at all, but she’s a character that I absolutely believe. Of course, she has a big secret too, which will be quite dangerous if it comes out…"

But when can you watch the Puzzle Lady at work? And who else joins Logan in the cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about Murder Most Puzzling.

The six-episode series kicks off on Thursday 19th June at 8pm on 5, with the remaining episodes airing weekly.

Murder Most Puzzling cast: Who stars?

Phyllis Logan as Cora Felton and Adam Best as DCI Derek Hooper.

Phyllis Logan leads the cast as Cora Felton, the Puzzle Lady, who turns her hand to solving murders.

The rest of the main cast is as follows:

Charlotte Hope is Sherry Carter

Alistair Brammer is Anton Grant

Adam Best is DCI Hooper

Nick Danan is DS Sam Brody

Jack Weise is PC Danny Finley

Becky Baidwan is Yasmin Seky

Richard Croxford is Mayor Firth

Conor Sánchez is Jimmi Potter

Amber Mendez-Martin is Katy Hooper

Trevor Kaneswaran is Sunil Baidwan

Simon Haines is Rod Reed

Ashionye Michelle Raccah is Barbara 'Babs' Dufresne

Lata Sharma is Irene Farrow

Fiona Browne is Edith Potter

Mukamajulé Michelo is Ellen Hooper

Catherine Rees is Dr Nadia Burke

Barney Taylor is Colin Sugar

Conor Grimes is Mr Trotter

David Crowley is Stuart Tanner

Dearbháile Mckinney is Pamela Hawkins

Conor Doran is Casey Roth

Murder Most Puzzling plot: What's it about?

"After the body of a teenage girl is found in the local cemetery with an enigmatic clue in her pocket, Bakerbury Detective DCI Hooper seeks help from the town's newest, and most famous, resident – Cora Felton, AKA The Puzzle Lady," reads the official synopsis.

"Cora's 'shoot first, ask questions never' approach proves a perfect way to outwit the murderers, conmen and corrupt officials that stand in her way and show that - despite hiding a secret which would ruin her and those around her - she has a remarkable talent for solving murders.

"And, as it turns out, Bakerbury isn’t as sleepy as it looks…"

Murder Most Puzzling trailer: When will it be available to watch?

Right now. Enjoy the trailer below:

Murder Most Puzzling premieres on 5 at 8pm Thursday 19th June 2025.

