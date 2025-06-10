In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Logan was asked if she may become emotional when the final version of the film is screened, to which she said: "No, because it's probably – no, definitely – time to hang up our Downton keys and say goodbye.

"I did love playing that character, so it's sad in a way that I won't be getting into that wig again and putting that chatelaine on…"

Phyllis Logan as Elsie Carson in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Focus Features

As well as Logan, there are a flurry of returning cast members, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Dominic West.

Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith are all also confirmed to be returning for the film, with "many other fan favourites" also teased to appear.

There are plenty of familiar faces joining the franchise too, with Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan all announced to be part of the cast, while Paul Giamatti is reprising his role as Cora Grantham's brother Harold Levinson.

Giamatti previously told Entertainment Weekly of his role: "I do something quite important in this [movie]. I was like, wow, this is random, I have a lot to do with the end of this whole series.

"I do something of real significance – good or bad, I'm not going to say! But, I do something that makes a big difference to how everything ends."

Radio Times.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

