As you'd expect, there's plenty of familiar talent involved in the new film, with series creator Julian Fellowes once again writing the script and Simon Curtis returning to direct after also helming the previous entry.

And there's a wealth of familiar cast members as well, with the long list of returning faces including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Dominic West.

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti will reprise his role as Harold Levinson from the 2013 Christmas special, and Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola and Simon Russell Beale are all set for Downton debuts.

As yet, exact plot details have not been confirmed, but Bonneville did recently tease that it will contain "new elements" and further still that it was shaping up to be the "best iteration of the film versions yet".

Downton Abbey. Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

"As always, there's that rhythm of things changing with glacial slowness, and Robert finally accepting that things [are changing] -- it's time to move the story on, so to speak," he explained.

"It's got the usual tropes, if you like, of thrills and spills in a very Downtown way – which means spilling a tea cup, pretty much!"

When the third film was announced in May, an accompanying video was released showing the cast reuniting at a read-through.

In the video, Lady Mary star Michelle Dockery says: "It feels amazing, a tad emotional. It's wonderful to all be back together again. We come back together and it's like no time has passed at all.

"We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third Downton Abbey movie. We can't wait to see you."

All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

