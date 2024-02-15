And now with speculation of a return, it begs the question if it's too good to be true.

As reported by MailOnline, the period drama was said to be making a "surprise comeback", with filming apparently already under way and bosses hoping to bring back the likes of Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So, is Downtown Abbey coming back for a seventh season?

More like this

Well, despite the rumours, RadioTimes.com understands that there are no immediate plans for new episodes of Downton Abbey.

There is still hope though, as creator Julian Fellowes said as recently as last year that he wouldn't definitively rule out returning to the franchise.

Julian Fellowes. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Speaking on TalkRadio, as reported by The Sun, Fellowes said: "I have said goodbye to Downton so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times.

"Now I've got out of the habit of making permanent statements whether it's gone. It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that."

Downton Abbey ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015, and returned for two films in 2019 and 2022.

All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.