It's the time all Bridgerton fans have been waiting for. That's right, we finally have our first look at Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3.

The new image was released as part of Netflix's global fan event Tudum this Saturday (17th June) where fans were invited to see never-before-seen footage of some of their streamer favourites, one of the major ones being Shonda Rhimes' popular period drama.

It's been a long time coming for fans, who have been patiently waiting for news of the upcoming third season, especially after the resounding success of prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

While we're yet to get a confirmed release date for the third instalment of Bridgerton, fans will be more than excited over the fact that we have a glimpse of our two leads Penelope and Colin, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton respectively.

This comes after the news that filming for season 3 had wrapped almost nine months after it began, meaning the hit Netflix series should soon be returning to our screens in all its feather-strewn glory!

Fans have long been clamouring for the third instalment of the Netflix series, which was officially green-lit back in April 2021 and will revolve around Penelope and Colin's romance. But that's not to say that our appetite for the period drama franchise has gone unsatisfied, as the Queen Charlotte spin-off showed us the beautiful love story between the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel and played in her younger version by India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest).

It expanded the Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn-created universe and showed us how life was in the Ton during the early days of their royal marriage. Rosheuvel will return for Bridgerton season 3 following her appearance in the Queen Charlotte spin-off, and will be joined by multiple other familiar faces.

However, one member of the clan won't be back, with Phoebe Dynevor confirming her exit ahead of the hotly-anticipated third season of the show.

Earlier this year, the streamer offered something for fans in the shape of a peek behind the scenes, with Newton and Claudia Jesse (Eloise Bridgerton) attempting to paint a portrait of their characters while answering questions about them.

Coughlan also makes an appearance and doesn't turn up empty-handed. She revealed season 3's first episode was called 'Out of the Shadows', and proceeded to read the first page, which foreshadows plenty of change for Penelope.

"The crop this year appears to be rather dazzling, indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light," she teased. You can watch it in full below:

In addition, a synopsis for Bridgerton season 3 was previously revealed via a Bridgerton gift box shared by Meghan O'Keefe on Twitter, highlighting a few significant plot developments in the upcoming instalment.

After overhearing Colin say he has no interest in courting her during the season 2 finale, season 3 will see Penelope turn her attention elsewhere to find a suitable husband.

Cue the entrance of a few new potential marriage suitors, including Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), Lord Debling (Sam Philips), and Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), who have all joined the cast of season 3.

As expected, Penelope’s attempts to find a husband fail and, when Colin returns home from his summer travels, he’s disappointed to discover Penelope has turned against him and sets out on a mission to win her friendship back.

Colin offers to coach Penelope and help her find a suitor, forcing him to question whether his feelings for Penelope are really platonic after all and setting the stage for romance.

For now, read on for everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 3, including when it's expected to come to Netflix.

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't announced Bridgerton season 3's release date yet – but we will, of course, update this page as soon as news arrives.

As detailed above, filming has wrapped on Bridgerton season 3 after beginning back in July 2022, meaning the third instalment is now in the stages of post-production.

Production was supposed to wrap up by February 2023, but ended up taking longer than expected.

As season 2 took just over a year to arrive on our screens after the show first debuted on Netflix, hopefully, season 3 will arrive in mid-2023 – especially since COVID restrictions have almost completely lifted. With the new first look image of Penelope and Colin having just been released, we can only take this as a good sign that perhaps an imminent release date may come sooner than we think.

The other good news is that Bridgerton isn't just coming back for season 3, but for season 4 as well.

Netflix shared the good news back in April 2021 in a tweet, writing: "BREAKING NEWS FROM THE TON. Bridgerton is returning for seasons three *AND* four!"

The show's creator Chris Van Dusen won't be returning to Bridgerton as showrunner for the upcoming seasons, with the screenwriter handing over the reins to Jess Brownell for season 3.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about him stepping down as showrunner, Van Dusen said: "Bridgerton will always have a special place in my heart and I think I did what I set out to do.

"But at the end of the day, you know, it was time for me to move on, and hopefully create that magic again in the near future."

Lady Danbury actress Adjoa Andoh heaped praise on both writers when talking with RadioTimes.com, saying: "So Jess, who's taking over for Chris, is amazing. She, like Chris, has been with Shondaland for a good amount of her writing career, so she absolutely knows how to put a story together, she knows how to make a fabulous structure work in the Shondaland style, so I have no worries about that."

Who could be in the cast of Bridgerton season 3?

Charithra Chandran, Simone Ashley and Shelley Conn in Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The following fan-favourite cast members have been confirmed for Bridgerton season 3:

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kathani "Kate" (née Sharma), Viscountess Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Speaking to Deadline, Ashley confirmed the exciting news.

"We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," she said. "We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season 3.

"I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."

Promising audiences a "more headstrong" Kate in season 3, Ashley added: "She’s in charge of the household now and she’s got big boots to put on. I think she can do it.

"I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony. I’m just excited for her to have a home and to have a family. I’m excited to see her grow."

Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton and Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton. Netflix

Coughlan and Newton's returns were confirmed alongside the exciting news that season 3 is going to focus on their love story.

Coughlan announced on her Instagram: "Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story."

Meanwhile, Hannah Dodd (Enola Holmes, Anatomy of a Scadnal) will be taking over Ruby Stokes’ role as Francesca Bridgerton.

Dodd told TVLine in an interview that she was "so excited" to be taking on the role, and that in preparation she read six of Quinn's novels, starting with Francesca’s story.

She said: "I didn’t know what I’d got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible. It’s such a beautiful book and she’s such a beautiful character. I can’t really believe that I get to play her."

Unless confirmed otherwise, we expect these other cast members to return for Bridgerton season 3.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

If the following season adapts the third book in Julia Quinn's series, we should expect Luke Thompson to take centre stage as Benedict Bridgerton in season 4, rather than the upcoming third season.

We could still see an actress cast as his love interest from the novel An Offer from a Gentleman – Sophie Beckett. After all, the pair first meet at a ball and don't reconnect again until two years after.

However, the series may make changes to his story so perhaps we will meet this character but with a twist.

Will Benedict Bridgerton take centre stage in the third season? Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Despite presumably taking more of a backseat season 3, Jonathan Bailey will be returning as Anthony Bridgerton for the third instalment alongside Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), according to Deadline.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of season 2, Bailey and Simone Ashley spoke about whether they would return for a third season, with Bailey saying: "We'll have to wait and see if we're invited."

Ashley added: "If I were to return for season 3, I would love to continue Kate and Anthony's love story and see them play post-marriage and enjoy that honeymoon romance that they deserve. And a lot more horse-riding."

Charithra Chandran does not sound convinced that she will return as Edwina Sharma. Netflix

Meanwhile, Charithra Chandran, who plays Kate's sister Edwina, said that she's not sure if her character will feature in season 3, adding: "For Edwina, I'd say she's not a Bridgerton and at the end of the day, the show is about the Bridgerton family that we know exists in the Bridgerverse, as we like to say. But I've been so happy to have such a great part this season and I'm just grateful for that."

She recently revealed her hopes for Edwina’s future on the show, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “I obviously do want Edwina to find love, but I think there is a far more important story to be told first — and then love can happen — which is one of self-discovery."

She continued: "I hope, at least in the short term, there’s a lot of excitement and adventure for Edwina.”

One cast member who won't be returning is Phoebe Dynevor, as the actor recently confirmed her departure ahead of the third season of the show.

Asked if she makes an appearance in Bridgerton season 3, Dynevor explained to Screen Rant during January’s Sundance Film Festival: "Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future."

She continued: "But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Dynevor’s character Daphne was the focus of season 1 as she embarked on a romance with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page), but her role became smaller in season 2 as the focus shifted onto a new Bridgerton sibling: eldest brother and dashing bachelor Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his new love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Who will Bridgerton season 3 be about?

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

After months of speculation about who will take centre stage in the third season, we finally have an answer.

As fans will know, if the series was to follow the order of Julia Quinn's novels, that would mean season 3 focusing on Benedict as its lead.

However, as detailed above, the upcoming third season will put Penelope and Colin firmly in the limelight, it has been confirmed.

Shonda Rhimes previously hinted season 3 may stray from its source material.

"We're not necessarily going in order—but we are going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories," she told Entertainment Tonight.

What's more, Kate Sharma actress Simone Ashley previously appeared to suggest 'Polin' (Penelope and Colin) would be the primary relationship in the next season.

"There will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she told E! News. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

In addition, creator Chris Van Dusen previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that the show isn't strictly sticking to the events of the book.

"It's not a given that we're following the order of the books and I think whatever we do in season 3 and whatever sibling we're focused on still remains to be seen," he said.

Bridgerton season 3 plot

Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton. Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton season 3 will not be based on the third book of Quinn’s Bridgerton series, An Offer from a Gentleman.

Instead, the hit Regency romance will skip to the fourth book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton, which explores Colin and Penelope’s love story.

However, one storyline from Romancing Mr Bridgerton won’t feature in the next season.

The 2002 novel sees Penelope lose weight and undergo a makeover, but when asked about the plot line, showrunner Chris Van Dusen said: "We think that Penelope is beautiful, and I don’t think it’s really a part of her story."

He added: "Her being a wallflower in our show I think is about her level of confidence more than it is about her outward appearance."

Netflix released the first official synopsis for season 3 back in 2022, explaining that Penelope had "finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton’, after she overheard "his disparaging words about her last season".

It continued: "She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

Sadly however, Penelope is "lacking in confidence" and so when a confident Colin returns from his travels, he’s given the "cold shoulder" by Penelope.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season," the synopsis continued.

Another synopsis was revealed via a Bridgerton gift box shared by Meghan O'Keefe on Twitter. Read the full Bridgerton season 3 synopsis below:

"From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger."

It continued: "But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope. the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Simon and Daphne in Bridgerton.

Talking about what fans can expect in season 3, Coughlan recently told Netflix Tudum: "I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, 'Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it'. Jess has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy."

In addition, the next season is also likely to explore the repercussions of Eloise discovering Penelope is Lady Whistledown in season 2, as well as telling us whether the Featheringtons recover their financial position after cousin Jack turned out to be a fraudster.

What's more, as detailed above, Anthony and Kate are set to return for the third instalment, but what exactly is going to unfold between the pair remains to be seen.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

