One thing we already know for certain is there's a change behind the scenes, as showrunner Chris Van Dusen is stepping down to be replaced by Jess Brownell.

With many Bridgerton fans having already binged their way through season 2, there's a lot of thought as to what the next season of the hit Netflix series will look like.

At this year's Radio Times Covers Party, RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to Lady Danbury actor Adjoa Andoh about this very change, and she had nothing but praise for both Van Dusen and Brownell.

Andoh said: "So Jess, who's taking over for Chris, is amazing. She, like Chris, has been with Shondaland for a good amount of her writing career, so she absolutely knows how to put a story together, she knows how to make a fabulous structure work in the Shondaland style, so I have no worries about that.

"My only feeling is I loved Chris. He was our originator, he was our captain. I think that he is a brilliant storyteller.

"He reminds you a bit of Russell T Davies, who I worked with on Doctor Who and on Cucumber, just in that sort of visionary showrunner who has an absolute clear idea of how a sentence goes, what a piece of fabric should be, what piece of furniture should be there, what the head should look like, you know, and I love that vision."

Andoh played the mother of Martha Jones, Francine during Davies' initial tenure on Doctor Who, while she played Marie in his 2015 Channel 4 drama Cucumber.

Nevertheless, Andoh felt assured that the show is in safe hands with Brownell.

She continued: "I absolutely know that Jess is gonna grab it and run with it and bring her own style and perspective on it. And Shonda [Rhimes] is overseeing everything, we're all there, we all know who we are, we all know where we are.

"So there will be differences, but there will be huge amounts of continuity as well and I think that combination's exciting."

For fans of the hit period drama, season 3 surely can't come soon enough.