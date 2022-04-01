Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh promises "new spin" in season 3

Well, at the Radio Times Covers Party , RadioTimes.com spoke with Lady Danbury actor Adjoa Andoh, and she gave a few hints about where the scandalous series might go next.

The second season of Bridgerton may only have been on Netflix a week, but with many fans having already binged the new episodes, thoughts are already turning to season 3.

Andoh explained: "All I can tell you about season 3 is, you know, we have the spine of the books, which then Shondaland puts through the Shondaverse as I call it, and then it becomes a different thing.

"So I know that we have more Bridgerton babies to be married off, we have more possible intrigue around Whistledown, no doubt Lady Danbury - I know Lady Danbury and the Queen will be deep in their machinations yet again, and there'll be sort of more of the same.

"But I think with every season they try to change the spin on it slightly. And so there'll be a new spin, we've got a new showrunner. And so I think everything is to play for, as Lady Danbury would say."

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Exactly what that new spin will be is yet to be seen, but one thing that is confirmed is that the next season of Bridgerton will be helmed by new showrunner Jess Brownell, after creator Chris Van Dusen stepped down from the post.

Van Dusen recently explained that he felt it was "time for [him] to move on", even thought the show "will always have a special place in [his] heart".

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Bridgerton season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

