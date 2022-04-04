Sienna Miller is the cover star of this week's Radio Times

Ahead of the political drama, Miller talks to us about the role of wives in politics, the importance of a female director, and her own near misses with Etonians.

Hollywood nobility sits on the front cover of this week’s Radio Times , with Sienna Miller starring alongside Aladdin's Disney Princess Naomi Scott and Downtown Abbey heiress Michelle Dockery in their new Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal .

She says: “For me there’s no way a man could’ve directed this story. Not to say that there weren’t capable male directors who have the sensitivity, but it just felt right that it was a woman because the show really is about women.”

Also in this week’s Radio Times magazine:

Lisa McGee, creator and writer of Derry Girls, discusses the pressures of ending the final season and how centring it around the Good Friday Agreement is part of the show “growing up”.

Ardal O’Hanlon looks back at the impact of Father Ted on his career before talking of his upcoming appearance on Taskmaster.

