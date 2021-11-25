Taskmaster series 13 rumoured release date: Will the gameshow be returning?

The final episode of Taskmaster‘s 12th series airs tonight, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne crowning the show’s latest winner from its line-up of hilarious comedians.

Over the last 10 weeks, we’ve seen Morgana Robinson, Guz Khan, Desiree Burch, Alan Davies and Victoria Coren Mitchell face the most ridiculous challenges, whether they’ve been building sand bridges, spreading jam on toast in a really cool way or trying to pop the most balloons.

Tonight sees the exciting conclusion of series 12 and while fans may be fretting over when we’ll next be heading to the Taskmaster house, we have all the latest information on when the Channel 4 show will be returning to our screens.

Read on for all everything you need to know about Taskmaster series 13.

Taskmaster series 13 rumoured release date

The good news is that Taskmaster is definitely returning for another series, as Channel 4 commissioned the show for six series back in 2019.

However, the broadcaster is yet to confirm exactly when Greg and Alex will be back to put another line-up of celebrities through ridiculous tasks.

Looking back at the past few series, there has been a three or four-month break between each run and so we’d expect series 13 to arrive on our screens in March 2022 at the earliest.

Taskmaster series 13 contestants

Channel 4 is yet to announce the full celebrity line-up for Taskmaster’s 13th series, but considering the show’s previous contestants, it’s bound to be an exciting one.

Over the past 12 series, we’ve seen the likes of Victoria Coren Mitchell, Lee Mack, Daisy May Cooper, David Baddiel, Phil Wang and Aisling Bea take part in the game show.

Taskmaster series 13 hosts

The Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, will of course return for series 13 alongside his sidekick little Alex Horne, who is the creator of the show.

The presenting pair have been with Taskmaster since the very first series in 2015 and have since hosted 12 series as well as a Champion of Champions series and a New Year special.

Taskmaster series 13 trailer

We don’t have a trailer for the show’s next series just yet, but to keep you in the Taskmaster mood, why not check out this compilation of best bits from the gameshow?

Taskmaster will return to Channel 4 next year.