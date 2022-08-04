We can almost hear the Strictly Come Dancing theme tune playing now that the first two celebrities for the 2022 season have been confirmed!

They will make their debut later this year, alongside the rest of the celebrity dancers, who are expected to be announced any day now.

Each celebrity will be partnered with one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, which has had four new faces added to the line-up this year. European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas have all signed up for the 20th season, making it one of the biggest pro line-ups in the show's history.

Together they'll be hoping to impress the judging panel, which this year includes Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, following Bruno Tonioli's official departure.

So, when does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

Read on for everything we know so far about the 20th season, including all the confirmed contestants in the line-up, plus more rumoured to be joining them.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 release date rumours

An exact release date hasn't been confirmed just yet for Strictly 2022, but we can make some educated guesses based on previous years.

The 2021 series started on BBC One on Saturday 18th September 2021 with its highly-anticipated launch show, where the Strictly couples were introduced for the first time.

We expect season 20 to air around the same time on the channel in 2022, possibly on Saturday 17th September.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we have an exact date.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up

Will Mellor and Kym Marsh have been confirmed for the 2022 Strictly line-up. BBC

So far we have two celebrities confirmed for the 2022 line-up. Actor Will Mellor and former Corrie star Kym Marsh were announced as the first two celebs to grace the dance floor.

Speaking of his signing, Mellor said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about."

Kym added: "I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!"

More celebrities are expected to be announced in the lead up to the launch date, and we'll be keeping you updated right here with all the announcements!

There has been lots of speculation about who might take part this year, with some stars previously expressing their interests in the BBC One dance show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Louis Theroux revealed he'd like to do Strictly Come Dancing.

"I like to think I’m a good dancer. I know I’ve had too many drinks when I’m in the kitchen dancing while listening to something on the smart speaker – often hip-hop – and I start doing the funky robot and then I start doing MC Hammer spins. And that’s where it happens and I start thinking I should really go on Strictly," he said.

The 2021 line-up included 15 celebrities from various industries, such as presenter AJ Odudu, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.

Former Bake Off star John Whaite was part of the show's first male same-sex pairing. The year before, boxer Nicola Adams was announced as part of the show's first ever same-sex pairing with Katya Jones.

The casting team will no doubt have worked overtime to attract a similarly stellar line-up for the 20th season.

Who are the professionals returning for Strictly 2022?

Strictly Come Dancing's new professionals for 2022 BBC

The 20th series will see one of the biggest professional line-ups for Strictly, with four new dancers added for the 20th season.

Last year, Anton Du Beke stepped down as a professional dancer to join the judging panel, where he took over from Bruno Tonioli, and Janette Manrara left the series to start her new role as the presenter of It Takes Two, which was previously hosted by Zoe Ball.

The 19th season saw four new professionals join the show - Kai Widdrington, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal and Nikita Kuzmin, putting the total of pro dancers at 18.

You can see a full list of pros below, including the seas0n 20 newbies.:

For more information on the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, click here.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 hosts

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have co-hosted the series since 2014. The pair are expected to reprise their role on the 20th series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges

Strictly judges (BBC)

There have been some changes to the judging panel in the last two series due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bruno Tonioli was expected to return to the panel for season 18, but due to travel restrictions was unable to fly over from the US, where he lives and works on Dancing with the Stars.

He appeared virtually in a few episodes, but was permanently replaced by former pro Anton Du Beke in 2021.

Earlier this year, Bruno Tonioli confirmed that he was leaving the UK series, with Anton stepping in to replace him permanently.

That means this year's competition will be judged by Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

The Strictly Come Dancing filming location has remained the same since 2013. The show has taken place in Elstree Studios, following the closure of the BBC Television Centre.

Various Strictly Come Dancing COVID changes were put in place in 2020 to ensure Strictly could go ahead at Elstree.

Will Blackpool Week return for 2022?

There's one week viewers really look forward to on Strictly – Blackpool! This is when the cast and crew pack their bags and head north to the seaside town for a glitter-filled special.

Unfortunately Strictly Come Dancing cancelled Blackpool Week for 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, and it was cancelled for a second time in 2021.

Producer Sarah James said at the time: "We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year, but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”

It's not yet known whether the show will be back at Blackpool for 2022, but fingers crossed as we've certainly missed it!

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.

