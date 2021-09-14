Who is Kai Widdrington? Meet new Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professional dancer

After a slightly shortened series last year, Strictly Come Dancing is back for the usual full three months of glitz and glamour to take us all the way to Christmas.

However there will still be a few changes, most notably the addition of long-time favourite Anton du Beke as a judge and another year without the annual trip to Blackpool.

It should still be a big year however for the Strictly 2021 contestants who have now been fully revealed, along with 4 new dancers who have joined the Strictly line-up – including Kai Widdrington.

He may be new to Strictly, but he’s certainly not new to dancing – or television for that matter, having previously made the finals of Britain’s Got Talent. Here is all you need to know about Kai Widdrington.

Who is Kai Widdrington?

Age: 26

Instagram: kaiwidd

Twitter: @Kaiwidd

With a father and brother who are both professional footballers, Kai Widdrington nearly had a very different career by following in their footsteps, but at only 12-years-old chose dancing over a Premier League contract. It was a move that paid off – he became Junior World Latin American champion two years later, and in 2012 reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent with dance partner Natalia Jeved.

This wouldn’t be Kai’s last time facing the buzzers however, and in 2014 he competed in Britain’s Got Talent once again as part of ballroom dance group Kings & Queens, which also featured future Strictly professionals Katya and Neil Jones. Kings & Queens were eventually eliminated during the fifth live semifinal, losing to vocal group Jack Pack.

In 2017 Kai was announced as a professional dancer for the first series of Dancing With The Stars – the Irish edition of Strictly – competing for four years in a row until 2020. He came second in both 2018 and 2020 – here’s hoping he’ll go all the way on Strictly some day!

While Kai will now be a permanent professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing this year, this is not his first appearance on the show – Kai previously appeared during the professionals’ Remembrance Day 2020 routine, dancing with regular Amy Dowden.

Kai is also good friends and flatmates with another Strictly professional – regular runner-up Giovanni Pernice.

“I get to dance alongside my flatmate, what more could you want?”, Kai told BBC Breakfast. “He’s delighted, he was wishing me well. He’s known for a little while as well but he’s had to keep it quiet.”

What has Kai said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

It seems Kai has been a fan of Strictly Come Dancing for a long time – having watched the show ever since it began back in 2004.

“This is my childhood dream come true. Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career.

“I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC later this year.