Vicky has been a permanent fixture of British TV since first gracing screens almost 15 years ago, when she was only 22 years old, and since then she's become a household name.

So, with the new season fast approaching, here's everything you need to know about TV personality Vicky Pattison.

Who is Vicky Pattison?

Vicky Pattison. Getty Images/Karwai Tang.

Age: 37

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @vickypattison

Vicky Pattison is a TV personality, radio host and author who first rose to fame on Geordie Shore in 2011, on which starred for three years until 2014.

She then appeared in another MTV show, Ex on the Beach, in both 2014 and 2015 before going on to have her own show, Judge Geordie.

In 2015, she gained a whole new fan base after she won the 15th season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, which also caused her career to skyrocket.

The following year, she co-hosted I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp alongside Joe Swash, and had a nine-month stint as a Loose Women panellist.

She later also went on the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2018 and just missed out on a place in the final, finishing in fourth place.

In 2023, Vicky joined Heart North East to present the weekday drivetime show with Adam Lawrance, and since 2025 she has presented the Saturday afternoon show on Heart, replacing Mark Wright.

Last year, Vicky married clothing brand owner Ercan Ramadan in Italy, with the wedding filmed for the E4 show Vicky Pattison: My Big Fat Geordie Wedding.

What has Vicky Pattison said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Vicky Pattison appeared on This Morning to announce her joining Strictly and described it as "such an amazing opportunity".

Speaking of her joining the line-up, Vicky said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified.

"I am a not a natural dancer! However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way, and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.