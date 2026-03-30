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The Teacher season 3 director explains they didn't want to 'pit groups of characters against each other' in gender politics drama
"The way pronouns are used is an ongoing conversation... and addressing it takes away any fear or trepidation."
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 10:03 am
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