It's almost time for another expedition into Death Valley, as the BBC has announced a premiere date for the hotly anticipated second season.

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Gwyneth Keyworth and Timothy Spall star in the comedic murder-mystery series, playing the unlikely partnership of plucky detective Janie Mallowan and actor John Chapel, who was once her idol as a TV detective named Caesar.

The series was a runaway hit on BBC One and iPlayer last year, besting David Mitchell's Ludwig in overnight ratings to become the broadcaster's biggest comedy launch in five years.

It's no surprise, then, that a renewal soon followed, with Death Valley season 2 now confirmed to premiere on Sunday 17 May at 8:15pm on BBC One. Viewers will also be able to binge the box set on iPlayer from that same date.

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The opening episode of Death Valley season 2 stages an awkward reunion between the pair, whose fragile friendship was blown apart when it emerged that John had started dating Janie's mother, Yvonne (Gavin & Stacey's Melanie Walters).

They'll need to put their entangled personal lives to one side when called to investigate a suspicious death among a community service group, after one of its members is pushed from the top of a ruined castle.

According to the synopsis, the suspects include "the deceased's spiteful ex-wife, a sarky young offender, a hardened criminal, a disgraced Welsh politician and their happy-go-lucky supervisor".

(L-R) Hammed Animashaun, Jacob Ethan Tanner, Timothy Spall, Alexandra Roach, Jane Horrocks and Hannah Daniel in Death Valley season 2 BBC / BBC Studios / Simon Ridgway

John will take a typically eccentric approach to the case, going undercover within the group to glean who might have been capable of such a terrible crime. Meanwhile, we'll find out how Janie is faring with her promotion to the rank of Detective Inspector.

That's not the only change in her life, as she's also flown the nest in protest of her mother's love life, moving in with her pathologist colleague Helen Baxter (played by a returning Alexandria Riley).

Steffan Rhodri and Rithvik Andugula complete the series regulars, while guests include SNL UK's Hammed Animashaun and Absolutely Fabulous icon Jane Horrocks, plus Alexandra Roach (Nightsleeper), Hannah Daniel (The Guest) and newcomer Jacob Ethan Tanner.

Death Valley season 2 comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 17 May 2026. Catch up on season 1 now.

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