The new series began airing on BBC One on Sunday 25th May, drawing in an audience of 2.9 million and making it the largest Overnights audience for a new BBC Scripted Comedy title in 5 years.

In contrast, Ludwig's premiere, which landed back in September 2024, secured 2.8 million.

Timothy Spall as John Chapel and Gwyneth Keyworth as Janie Mallowan in Death Valley. BBC

Both series feature plenty of similarities, including stellar casts and an unlikely crime-solving duo at their hearts.

In Death Valley's case, it comes in the shape of Timothy Spall's retired actor John Chapel and Gwyneth Keyworth's up-and-coming detective (and Chapel's one) Janie Mallowan.

Ludwig is helmed by Mitchell, who plays a puzzle-solver posing as a detective to find his missing twin, and Anna Maxwell Martin, his twin's wife.

Luckily, both series are also currently available to watch on iPlayer, for those keen to determine which does it best.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ludwig and Death Valley are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.