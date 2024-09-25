The first season introduced viewers to David Mitchell's John, a puzzle setter who, in impersonating his missing police detective brother James, found he had a talent for crime solving.

But will John get to solve more cases in future seasons, and enter into the annuls of other, long-running TV detectives?

Read on for everything you need to know about Ludwig season 2.

Will there be a Ludwig season 2?

Gerran Howell as Simon Evans, Dipo Ola as Russell Carter and David Mitchell as John 'Ludwig' Taylor. BBC / Big Talk Studios

A second season of Ludwig hasn't officially been confirmed yet, but if you've already watched the end of the first season then you'll know there's definitely scope for more - and a number of unanswered questions still to be resolved.

Not only has John now joined the force as an official consultant, meaning he no longer has to hide his identity, but James is still missing, and there are still fundamental questions surrounding why he made the decisions he did.

Mitchell was asked about the potential for a second season when speaking during a Q&A for the show, and he said that it's "certainly our hope that it will carry on, so fingers crossed".

Following a screening of the first episode, when asked whether he himself knew the answer to the cipher left by James which John has up on his wall, Mitchell revealed that he didn't, and said: "Even over the whole first series, that's not all solved, which is why we hope for more."

Given this, it certainly seems that if the viewership is there to justify a renewal for the BBC, a second season will be produced.

We'll keep this page updated if and when we hear anything more regarding the show's future.

When would a Ludwig season 2 be released?

Izuka Hoyle as Alice Finch and Gerran Howell as Simon Evans in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of Ludwig would debut, and it no doubt depends on how quickly a renewal officially comes through.

However, if a second season does get confirmed fairly swiftly, then we'd imagine a second season could arrive around a similar time next year, in autumn 2025.

We will keep this page updated with any more concrete information regarding the release date of a potential Ludwig season 2 as we get it.

Who would return to star in a Ludwig season 2?

Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

We can't imagine Ludwig could ever return without its star, David Mitchell, so we would certainly expect him to be back.

As for the rest of the cast, we would also anticipate the returns of all the central figures, including Anna Maxwell Martin and Dipo Ola.

The only member the central cast we wouldn't expect back is Sophie Willan as Holly Pinder, after her character was found dead in the season 1 finale.

Here's a full list of the cast members we would expect to return for Ludwig season 2:

David Mitchell as John 'Ludwig' Taylor and James Taylor

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor

Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter

Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans

Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch

Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor

Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw

Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler

Is there a trailer for a Ludwig season 2?

There isn't a trailer for a potential Ludwig season 2 available yet, but we'll keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released.

For now, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here.

Ludwig season 1 is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

