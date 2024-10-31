As expected, Mitchell will officially return as John 'Ludwig' Taylor, while Anna Maxwell Martin will also be back as his sister-in-law, Lucy Betts-Taylor.

Creator Mark Brotherhood will also be back to write the new episode, while the rest of the cast list for season 2 has yet to be confirmed, but we're sure more of fans' favourites will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

Mitchell said of returning for season 2: "I’m delighted that John 'Ludwig' Taylor has failed to escape the clutches of the Cambridge police and will have to continue to face up to the city’s alarming conundrum-based crime wave."

Meanwhile, Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning said: "The blend of top-tier British comic talent, a gripping mystery, and brilliantly crafted crime storylines had viewers hooked from day one. We had high hopes for Ludwig, and it’s safe to say this comedy-detective series with a twist has become a true standout.

"We can’t thank Mark Brotherhood, David Mitchell, Anna Maxwell Martin, and the entire cast and crew enough for creating something so special. We’re eagerly awaiting series two, though it’s a bit of a shame we’ll have to spoil the surprises for ourselves by actually reading the scripts first!"

The final episode of the first season aired on BBC One yesterday, after the series debuted as a box set on the day episode 1 aired.

The finale saw John (SPOILERS!) finally revealing his true identity to his colleagues, who had believed him to be his brother James all season.

In the end, he was absolved of his identity theft, and was given an official role as a consultant, while he continued to investigate his brother's disappearance in his spare time.

Ludwig season 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Season 1 is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

