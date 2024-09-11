He assumes his sibling's identity in an attempt to track him down, which involves stepping into his day job as a respected DCI in Cambridge's Major Investigations Team – can he avoid detection and even close some cases along the way?

We'll find out when Ludwig premieres on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 25th September.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mitchell is well-known for his quick-witted panel show appearances, but has previously acted in Channel 4's Peep Show and Back, both co-starring Robert Webb, with whom he once wrote and performed sketch comedy.

More like this

His other screen roles include William Shakespeare in Upstart Crow and Nick Morris in Steve Coogan satire Greed.

When Ludwig was announced, Mitchell said: "I'm delighted to be working in a genre of television that I have loved ever since, at the age of 10, I started watching the Miss Marple adaptations, starring Joan Hickson, with my parents.

"Sometimes the only thing that can bring the whole family together is murder."

Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

The supporting cast includes Anna Maxwell-Martin (Motherland), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Gerran Howell (Suspicion), Izuka Hoyle (Big Boys), Dylan Hughes (Malory Towers), Dorothy Atkinson (The Gold), Sophie Willan (Time) and Ralph Ineson (The Fantastic Four: First Steps).

Meanwhile, Derek Jacobi (The Following Events...), Felicity Kendal (Inside No. 9), Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders), Karl Pilkington (An Idiot Abroad), Allan Mustafa (Peacock), Paul Chahidi (This Country) and Hammed Animashaun (Black Ops) are set to guest star.

Ludwig is written by Mark Brotherhood, whose past credits include Father Brown, The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Benidorm, Shameless and Mount Pleasant.

Ludwig is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 25th September.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.