But that could all change soon, if creator Jack Rooke has anything to do with it - as he’s hinted that a return for Llewellyn's Jack and the gang could yet be on the cards.

"We’ll just have to wait and see, won’t we?" Rooke teased exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, when asked about a potential season 3.

"We would like to do more," he continued. "Maybe we’ll meet up really soon and just film it anyway…"

So, it appears the coming-of-age comedy could be coming back soon, after all.

Chatting about creating the show and the impact it’s had on audiences, Brooke told RadioTimes.com: "I feel very, very lucky that I’m able to make something funny, that’s still got its roots in comedy, but that does touch on the things that we all go through eventually.

"You get through it with friendship, you get through it with companionship, and that’s what the show’s all about."

Here’s hoping that much-anticipated third season gets the green light soon, and we can get back to enjoying the friendships and fallouts that have made the show such a success.

Big Boys seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Channel 4.

