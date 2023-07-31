The winter season is expected to return in January 2024, which means we've only got just over four months until we'll be meeting the cast of season 11.

From what we've heard, things might look a little different for the next season of Love Island, with reports that ITV are considering a format featuring former stars - yes, you read that correctly!

Back in May 2022, Love Island executive producer at ITV Mike Spencer got fans excited when he revealed he would "personally love" to make an all-stars series in the future, and he recently gave RadioTimes.com and other press an update on the special, saying: "Hopefully, you know, we're in talks to do different things. So hopefully we can do an all-star soon.

"Fingers crossed, but there's so many iconic islanders that I'd love to see. Obviously, some are in relationships now."

And now it seems the time has come for us to see some of our fave islanders back on our screens for another chance at finding love.

So when is Love Island back on TV? And what can viewers expect? Read on for everything we know so far about Love Island's return.

An official release date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but providing all runs as usual, we can expect the ITV2 dating show to be back on screens in early to mid-January.

The second winter season launched on Monday 16th January 2023, so we can expect the next season to kick off around Monday 15th January 2024.

Love Island 2024 cast

Maura Higgins on Love Island.

We won't know until the line-up is confirmed, but the format for the next season of Love Island could be a little different - with it being reported that Love Island is considering a season with former contestants rather than all new contestants.

In previous years, we've seen former islanders return to the show, with Adam Collard making his comeback for season 8 in 2022 and Love Island Australia contestants Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters appearing in season 9.

Most recently, season two contestant Kady McDermott returned for season 10.

However, the next season of Love Island could be solely made up of former contestants.

It comes after the Mail Online reported that the winter edition had been scrapped and would be replaced with an international all-stars series, which would be a much shorter edition of the show in South Africa with islanders from the UK, USA and Australia.

RadioTimes.com understands that the winter version of Love Island hasn't been cancelled, however, but may have a slightly different format - with former contestants making up the line-up.

In terms of who we can expect to see returning, there is one person Mike Spencer would love to see back - season 5 star Maura Higgins.

"I had breakfast with her the other day. She's so funny. She's amazing, so I’d love to see her on it!" he said when we spoke to him in May 2022.

Love Island 2024 host

Maya Jama on Love Island. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Maya Jama took over as the host of Love Island for January 2023. So far she's hosted two full seasons of the ITV2 dating show, and is expected to reprise her role when the show returns.

How to apply for Love Island

The Love Island application website has been paused for Love Island. The site is likely to open again ahead of the next regular season.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Where is Love Island filmed?

The summer season of Love Island takes place in Mallorca, Spain. The Love Island villa is located in Spanish island’s region of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

The winter villa lies in the heart of South Africa's Franschhoek wine valley.

Who won Love Island 2023?

Love Island - Sammy Root and Jess Harding attend their final date ITV

The winter version of Love Island was won by Sanam Harrinanam and Kai Fagan.

The season 10 winners were revealed on Monday 31st July, with Jess Harding and Sammy Root bagging the top spot in the summer season of the show.

It comes after fans predicted that one Love Island couple would win by a landslide: In an exclusive poll for RadioTimes.com, 57.4 per cent of fans voted Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki as their favourite couple. But despite fan's thoughts, Jess and Sammy rose from being underdogs in the series to taking home the major cash prize for themselves.

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX in 2024. Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

