There have been snippets of what's to come from ITV, with host Maya Jama teasing: "Where there's love, there's fire" – sending fans into overdrive with excitement.

While there will be plenty of red-hot moments, there's still the small matter of the cast who will be in the middle of it. ITV is yet to confirm who will definitely be in the Love Island villa, but there are plenty of rumours going around.

Read on to find out more about the rumoured Love Island 2024 cast.

Love Island 2024 rumoured cast

Samantha Kenny

Age: 27

Instagram: @samanthakennymakeup

Job: Make-up artist

Make-up artist Samantha Kenny is the latest to be rumoured for Love Island 2024. On her Instagram, Samantha often shares glam photos of herself, as well as make-up looks of her clients.

She currently has just under 5,000 followers, with The Sun reporting that bosses are currently in talks with her to feature in the series.

Ciaran Davies

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

Job: Rugby player

Ciaran Davies was the first rumoured contestant, with reports claiming he was being lined up by show producers to take part in the series.

A source claimed to The Sun that he has been "in talks with bosses for weeks" and is "a favourite with the casting team", but it's currently unclear if he will be in the villa from the start or arrive later as a bombshell.

Grace Jackson

Age: 25

Instagram: @gracexrosa

Job: Influencer

Model Grace Jackson is amongst the rumoured cohort of contestants for Love Island 2024, with bosses reportedly "excited" for her to join the cast.

A source told MailOnline that "she's fun and looking to find her dream man" in the ITV2 show.

Love Island 2024 is coming soon to ITV2 and ITVX.

