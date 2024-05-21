Love Island 2024 cast rumours: Which contestants are in the line-up?
The new season is fast approaching!
As the days get warmer, it can only mean one thing... Love Island is coming back!
Fans have already been treated to a dose of Love Island earlier this year with an All Stars version, but there will soon be even more fiery drama, romance and tension than ever before as we embark on a summer of love.
There have been snippets of what's to come from ITV, with host Maya Jama teasing: "Where there's love, there's fire" – sending fans into overdrive with excitement.
While there will be plenty of red-hot moments, there's still the small matter of the cast who will be in the middle of it. ITV is yet to confirm who will definitely be in the Love Island villa, but there are plenty of rumours going around.
Read on to find out more about the rumoured Love Island 2024 cast.
Love Island 2024 rumoured cast
Samantha Kenny
Age: 27
Instagram: @samanthakennymakeup
Job: Make-up artist
Make-up artist Samantha Kenny is the latest to be rumoured for Love Island 2024. On her Instagram, Samantha often shares glam photos of herself, as well as make-up looks of her clients.
She currently has just under 5,000 followers, with The Sun reporting that bosses are currently in talks with her to feature in the series.
Ciaran Davies
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @ciarandaviesss
Job: Rugby player
Ciaran Davies was the first rumoured contestant, with reports claiming he was being lined up by show producers to take part in the series.
A source claimed to The Sun that he has been "in talks with bosses for weeks" and is "a favourite with the casting team", but it's currently unclear if he will be in the villa from the start or arrive later as a bombshell.
Grace Jackson
Age: 25
Instagram: @gracexrosa
Job: Influencer
Model Grace Jackson is amongst the rumoured cohort of contestants for Love Island 2024, with bosses reportedly "excited" for her to join the cast.
A source told MailOnline that "she's fun and looking to find her dream man" in the ITV2 show.
Love Island 2024 is coming soon to ITV2 and ITVX.
