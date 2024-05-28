One of those islanders is Ronnie Vint. He says he's hoping to find the one and settle down after putting his sporting aspirations first. Now, he's decided the villa might just be the best place to find her.

Read more to find out all about Love Island 2024 contestant Ronnie Vint.

Ronnie Vint - key facts

Ronnie Vint for Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

Age: 27

Job: Semi-professional footballer

From: South East London

Instagram: @ronnievint

Who is Ronnie Vint?

Ronnie describes himself as "bubbly, fun and confident". He hopes to get on well with the others in the villa.

The mayonnaise-mad footballer explains that flashing a grin is often what gets the ladies interested: "I always get told I’ve got a nice smile, and I’m tall - which goes down well with the girls."

Ronnie has had two serious relationships, and now hopes the series will help him find the woman of his dreams.

"I’ve got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with," he said. "I want someone that's family-orientated, caring and career-minded. Looks-wise, I like blondes with nice boobs - but am partial to a brunette too."

How old is Ronnie Vint?

Ronnie is 27 years old.

Is Ronnie on Instagram?

Yes, indeed he is! His Instagram handle is @ronnievint. Like the others embarking on their Love Island journeys in 2024, Ronnie's page will remain dormant while the show is airing.

How does Ronnie Vint know Olivia Attwood?

Asked about his claim to fame, Ronnie mentioned he knows former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood.

He called Olivia's husband, Bradley Dack, his "best friend", and said: "He and Olivia are a big part of my life. I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me."

Olivia was on the series in 2017, and ended up marrying Bradley in 2023 after originally meeting in 2015, two years before she entered the villa.

Talking about the trio's relationship, a source told the Daily Mail the couple would be supporting Ronnie on his journey. "He's excited to finally become a contestant himself after hearing so much about it from Olivia."

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

