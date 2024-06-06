All the Islanders were shocked at the entrance and some may have been more seething than others when Uma took Ayo Odukoya to the hideaway!

Viewers will have to tune in to find out what Uma has in store for her time in the villa, but in the meantime here is everything you need to know about the new bombshell.

Uma Jammeh – key facts

Love Island contestant Uma. ITV/Love Island

Age: 23

Job: VIP host/ Model

From: North London

Instagram: @umajammeh

Who is Uma Jammeh?

Uma Jammeh is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa. She is a VIP host and model from Islington in North London and plans to be the "funniest girl in the villa"!

Having found herself to be quite unlucky in love over the years, Uma has found her romantic life to be "underwhelming so far".

As for why she is single, Uma said: "I don't know what the reason is, I think it's them, as it can't be me!"

How old is Uma Jammeh?

Uma Jammeh is 23 years old and is among some of the youngest Islanders in the villa.

Is Uma Jammeh on Instagram?

She is! You can follow the new bombshell @umajammeh on Instagram. While she is in the villa, her Instagram will remain dormant under the new social media rules Islanders must follow.

Why did Uma sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

For Uma, she believes now felt like "a good time" for her to take part on the show as she is "young".

"I've been single for my whole life," she said in her press interview. "It's about time I'm not single anymore. I'm ready for a boyfriend!"

What does Uma look for in a partner?

If Uma had to pick three of the most important things she looks for in a partner, she would look for someone who can make her laugh, has similar values and "someone who is confident and likes to have fun".

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.